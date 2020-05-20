Zoella Net Worth – How Much She Worth in 2020

Zoella is a famous fashion and beauty vlogger that comes from the UK and is also a YouTuber and author. Her first novel titled “Girl Online” got published in November of 2014. Right now she has more than 12 million subscribers on YouTube, and her videos have more than a billion views in total.

She started her career when she was much younger, as a teenager, and since then has launched many different beauty products. In 2014, Vogue listed her as the “Queen of the Haul”. Let’s dig deep and find out what Zoella’s net worth is in 2020.

Early Life

Her full name is Zoe Elizabeth Sugg, but is mostly known for her YouTube name “Zoella”. She was born on March 28th in 1990 in a place called Lacock, Wiltshire in the UK. Her parents are Graham Sugg and Tracey Sugg. Her sister Joe Sugg is also famous thanks to the internet.

She finished her secondary school education at The Corsham School and after that went on to attend the art college in the same institute. Right now she lives in Brighton, East Sussex.

Zoella is in a relationship with YouTuber Alfie Deyes, they’ve officially been together since 2013.

In 2017 she released an Advent calendar which a lot of people thought was too expensive while the quality was bad. Another incident she had was mocking gay people and chavs on social media, but that was from 2009 to 2012, although she has apologized for that.

Career

Zoella’s career started out by her getting a job as an apprentice in an interior design company. But at the start of 2009 she started her own blog and named it “Zoella”. The blog became extremely successful and amassed a lot of followers, in September of 2015 it had a bit more than 540 million visits. The theme of the vlog was lifestyle, beauty and fashion and that same vlog went on to become her YouTube channel.

After that she was named the “Digital Ambassador” of the mental health charity called “Mind”. Since then she made another YouTube channel called “MoreZoella” and became Style Haul’s network member where she got the opportunity to work with other YouTubers.

Her first novel, “Girl Online” became that year’s fastest selling book since it sold 78,104 in the first week of its release. A year later in October 2015 her second book “Girl Online: On Tour” got published and a year after that she released another book called “Girl Online: Going Solo”.

Zoella has an appearance in the song “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” And she also had many appearances in TV shows like “This Morning”, “Loose Women”, “The Great British Bake Off”. And of course you probably saw her on a lot of television, billboard and print adverts.

Accomplishments and Accolades

Her first awards were the Cosmopolitan Blog Award which she received in 2011 and 2012. In 2014 she got into the “40 best beauty bloggers” list which was made by Telegraph. In the same year she won the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award in the category of UK Favourite Vlogger.

The Net Worth of Zoella

The net worth of Zoella is thought to be around $4 million. Most of that money was made with her YouTube career where she managed to amass more than a billion views. Both her YouTube channel and her beauty vlog have managed to attract millions of people. Her celebrity status has given her opportunities to make money from adverts and TV appearances. She also made some money with her own personal beauty products. And last but not least, her books.