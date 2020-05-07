Zoë Kravitz Doesn’t Want To Have A Baby Just Yet

Zoë Kravitz was talking with Dax Shepard for his podcast “Armchair Expert” when she revealed that she is fed up with people asking her whether she is pregnant yet. Zoë married actor Karl Glusman last June.

“A lot of people ask the question, ‘When are you gonna have a baby?’ or say things like, ‘When’s the baby?’ and I really get offended by people assuming that’s something that I have to do because society says so”, Kravitz complained to Sheperd. “Right now, I’m certainly not in a place where I think I’m able to do that just ’cause of work and also just, man, I don’t know, I like my free time”, the 31-year old actress said.

Kravitz and Glusman, 32, dated for two years before getting engaged. The two wed last year at the home of her rockstar father, Lenny Kravitz in Paris.