Waste Disposal: 10 Tips for A Zero-Waste Movement in 2021

With our ever-consuming society, always buying and disposing stuff, waste has grown to all-near-lethal levels in the environment. We’ve come to see dump sites overflowing with garbage and oceans overwhelmed with plastic, slowly destroying aquatic life. But by the good graces of everything yin and yang, this life of endless consumption soon came realized. And with the sole aim of restoring balance in the universe, the zero waste movement came to be.

But zero waste is not just about reducing your garbage to a singular, pint-sized jar, or going for all the random zero waste products. It should extend to all aspects of your day to day life. And this strongly includes moving. All the plastic wraps and yards of packing tape, make moving one of the most waste-heavy acts.

And with, about 5% of the population in the UK moving every year , anything you can do to reduce your personal waste impact is worth it. This means not only re-organizing how you pack, but also employing eco-friendly means for transportation like Shift, waste disposal or even long-distance motorcycle courier.

The end goal should be to reduce as much waste as you can. If you are looking to make a more zero-waste movement, here are a few tips to get you to use.

Take Account of What You Have and Dispose of Any Excess!

The first thing you need to keep in mind a zero-waste mover is that you don’t have to move what you don’t have to. Even though you are living the most minimalistic lifestyle, chances are, there are still some things you own that you don’t use.

Therefore start by taking inventory of all your belongings and get rid of what you no longer need. Go through all your drawers, cabinets and dressers and take out any unnecessary items or clothes you haven’t worn for years. Then you can either donate or even sell them for a small profit.

Use Plastic Moving Bins

If there’s one thing you need to avoid in a zero-waste movement, it is cardboard moving boxes. You’ll only end up using tons of boxes, which you’ll have to throw away afterwards. Instead, you can either rent or buy plastic moving bins. These bins are recommended because you can use them over and over for years, or use them for something else once the move is complete.

Only Use Packing Supplies That Are Sustainable

In this day and age, you no longer have to rely on plastic wraps and packing tape to hold your stuff together. You’ll be glad to know that there are alternatives in the form of biodegradable and compostable packing supplies. We have packing materials made using cornstarch, mushrooms and even seaweed.

You also have the option of using household items like beddings, clothing or towels to wrap up the more fragile items, and laundry baskets, plastic crates and suitcases to transport other things.

Consult a Green-Oriented Moving Company

Most moving companies are now diversifying their services to accommodate the growing eco-friendly preferences among consumers. With a green moving company, you get to take advantage of their low-waste packing techniques and more efficient storage means. These companies also make use of electric and biodiesel-powered trucks, which burn in a cleaner, eco-friendly way.

Plan for You Perishables Before The Move

When moving, you’ll probably need to turn off your fridge or freezer, and if you have a lot of perishables, they are likely to go bad, which beats the point of the whole zero initiative. In this case, you can either consume all of them in advance or store them with your neighbours until you have your new place set up.

Recycle What Can’t Be Saved

As you dive deeper into the move, you’ll realize some items just can’t be reused. These may include broken electronics, empty bottles, spray cans and loose cords. Here, the best alternative would be to recycle them and be eco-friendly. However, recycling isn’t entirely as efficient. With recycling systems proven to be failures , you should only use this as a last resort.

However, it is a better alternative to throwing things in the trash. Therefore, check for any designated recycling drop-offs or TerraCycle and drop your recyclables there.

Quarter Fold Packing Boxes So You Don’t Have To Use Tape

If you already have packing boxes at hand, and you don’t have paper tape, there is a technique you can use to avoid using tape. You can fold the box, by overlapping the flaps, and tucking in the last flap to secure it. This method will be pretty effective as long as you keep the box upright and don’t overstuff it.

After the move, it is equally important to try and maintain a zero-waste lifestyle. A few other practices you can execute include …

Reduce What You Bring Into Your House

As you strive to live a more zero-waste lifestyle, always try and reduce your general intake. If you think about it, the less stuff, you bring through the door, the less you’ll have to manage. In the long run, this translates to less overall waste. You can apply this to anything that can be bought, including clothing, toys, food or anything else you see around.

Shop Using Reusable Containers

The next best friend of a zero-waste enthusiast is a reusable container. You see, plastic bags from packaged products take up a significant portion of your waste, and if you can avoid this, then you’ll likely have solved up to 50% of your waste problem.

When shopping for food and groceries, go to stores where you can get unpackaged products. You’ll find this in most zero-waste stores. But if you don’t have one in your neighborhood, try a local grocery store with a large bulk food aisle.

Carry Containers When Going For Takeout

Carrying reusable containers should extend much further than just shopping. Additionally, you can also carry them when going out for food. Feel free to fill them with some home-cooked meal and carry them to work as well, and when you go back home, get them cleaned up, ready for the next day.

Conclusion

While the term zero might imply a complete total elimination of any waste products, it might not entirely be possible to accomplish. However, the mere fact that you are reading this is a step in the right direction. You’ll find a lot of these things are actually quite easy to accomplish, and won’t even take up much of your time. All you need is a bit of commitment and some willpower.