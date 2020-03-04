Zaya Wade Reffered To As “Zion” By Instagram Critics

Zaya Wade made her first public appearance since coming out as a transgender in a video her parents, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, posted on Instagram. In a video she is singing and dancing during a school performance. After announcing that his 12-year old daughter is transgender Wade family received enormous support from social media.

The video was viewed over 800,000 times and got over 2000 comments. As always, haters were on watch saying: “You mean your son Zion?” or just referred to Zaya as Zion. Still, they were outnumbered by a vast majority of messages of support and encouregment.