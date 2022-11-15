Should You Buy YouTube Watch Time In 2022

If you’ve just created your YouTube channel or are struggling to complete the YouTube watch time, you’ve come to the right place!

Are you confused about whether you should buy youtube watch hours? Is it safe and the right choice? Well, to be precise, yes, it is completely safe and an ingenious way to complete YouTube watch hours quickly. However, that’s not all. You must be careful when choosing the YouTube service provider when buying YouTube subscribers or watching hours.

Whatever your confusion and questions are about buying YouTube watch time or engagement to monetize your channel, don’t worry anymore!

In the following article, we will answer everything, so you make a well-informed decision.

What are the benefits of buying YouTube watch hours?

One of the major concerns of people thinking of buying youtube watch time is how it is going to impact their channel, whether there are any cons or negative impacts of buying YouTube engagement, or whether it is all good.

Here are the major ways in which buying YouTube engagement will affect your youtube channel.

1. Eligible for YouTube Partner Program

When you buy YouTube watch time or subscribers, your channel quickly becomes eligible for monetization through YouTube’s Partner Program. The requirements of becoming eligible for YPP are one to have at least 4000 watch hours on the videos in 1 year and 1000 YouTube subscribers.

Buying YouTube watch time makes it very easy for new creators to kickstart their YouTube career against the growing competition on YouTube.

2. Build Credibility

If your YouTube channel has more views and subscribers, that’s clear evidence that you’re popular and the public loves your content. This also provides social proof to your channel that it has valuable content and appeals to the public to check out your videos. In addition, a channel with more views and subscribers is also favored by the YouTube algorithm.

Having a good engagement on your YouTube channel tells the brands and companies online looking for videos for sponsored ads that you’re a potential candidate for sponsoring the videos. When you buy a real YouTube engagement, you can appeal to the brands towards your channel.

By buying youtube followers and likes, you can stand out from the crowd and create a very good impression on the brands and viewers.

3. Improve ranking

With YouTube’s watch time tracker, you can monitor your and others’ watch time. The time that your video is watched on YouTube (minus ads) is counted as watch time. Buy YouTube watch time to increase your video watch time, improving your channel’s organic ranking on YouTube and helping you get more views.

TIP: More watch time = more views

More views = more subscribers

More subscribers = more sales

However, you should be very careful when buying youtube followers from any service provider and choose only the one that is credible because your whole youtube channel is at stake, and you shouldn’t risk it by choosing a cheap service provider.

4. Increase views on previous videos

You want your videos to be seen by as many people as possible. And you want the videos you’ve already uploaded to get more views and engagement.

When you buy YouTube watch hours, it targets the overall engagement on your YouTube channel, increasing the number of views and likes on all new and previous YouTube videos.

5. Help you gain popularity

With more YouTube watch time and subscribers, your channel begins to look a lot like that one popular TV show that everyone loves to watch. You know, the one with the really high following? The one that’s always at the top of the search engine? Yeah, that one. Well, now your channel can be just like it!

6. Earning opportunities

Buying youtube engagement works as a catalyst that fastens the speed of the monetization process. With the help of bought YouTube likes and views, you not only become eligible for the YouTube Partner Program but yet many other opportunities to make money off Youtube. Some of them include in-stream ads, sponsored content, branded merchandise, crowdfunding, and more!

You can also do live streams and buy youtube live stream viewers to create hype and increase the ranking of your live stream. YouTube also allows you to monetize live streams, so you can quickly make a good amount of money.

7. Traffic to your website

One of the best ways to get more attention to your video is to invest in advertising. You can also increase your YouTube watch hours to get more views, which will lead to more comments, likes, and thumbs-ups! This is an easy way to increase the amount of traffic you get to your site, and it can lead to even more views of your videos!

Is it worth buying YouTube Engagement?

Yes. It is. But only if you’re buying it from a reputable service provider and not a cheap company that provides bot engagement. Many top YouTubers use paid YouTube engagement and also buy youtube live stream views to maintain the growth of their channels.

Buying YouTube Watch Time vs. YouTube Subscribers- Which one should you choose?

Many YouTubers think that buying watch time is a wiser investment than increasing the number of subscribers. After all, you may have noticed that there are lots of channels with more watch hours than subscribers.

Watch hours and number of subscribers are both important figures when it comes to the credibility of your YouTube channel – especially when monetization is involved. If your watch hours are higher in comparison to the number of subscribers, it may not look too promising for potential sponsors, partners, or audiences buying your merchandise. In this case, we would suggest you buy YouTube subscribers to boost your channel’s image.

Also, if your YouTube channel is already monetized, you should buy YouTube subscribers, views, and likes. In this way, you can boost the ranking of your videos fast and grow your channel.

Final Verdict:

If you’re just starting out, buying the YouTube watch time is the best decision you could make. It will give your channel credibility and help you grow it fast. Once your channel has been successfully monetized, then you can buy youtube views to increase your visibility on YouTube.