Your Photo As Paint By Numbers Project 

Having a painting made from a photo of your own sounds cool, right? Creating a painting from a photo may look like a difficult job, but you can do it easily if you have the right kit. No, we aren’t talking about a set of brushes and colors; we are talking about a custom paint by numbers kit. You can convert a photo to paint by number pattern and create a masterpiece of your own.

In this article, we are going to discuss how you can get a paint by number custom kit, and we will also discuss how you can use it. After reading this article, you will be able to create as many paintings as you want from your photos.

How to turn your photo into a painting?

Get a custom paint by number kit

It has become easier than ever to turn a photo into a painting, as custom paint by number kits are available on the market. You can get a custom kit, and every item needed for the job will be provided to you. On the homepage of the official website, you will find different categories to browse through, and you will need to click on ‘Custom Paint By Numbers’ to proceed. After clicking on it, you will be taken to the next page, where you will have the option to choose the size of your painting.

After choosing the size, you will have to upload the image you want to turn into a painting. The quality of the image should be up to the mark, and this is something that you will need to check on your own. After uploading the image, you can place the order, and the kit will be delivered to you on the mentioned delivery date and time.

In the package, you will find a high-quality canvas, a set of brushes, paint-boxes (colors required for your painting), and easy-to-follow instructions. Using a paint by number kit is easy; however, if you are using one for the first time, a set of instructions would come in handy. It will help you get an idea about what needs to be done with the different items available in the package. The kit will be designed for you, and you will be able to create a painting from the uploaded photo using it. Now that you know how to get a custom paint by number kit, let’s discuss how to use it.

How to use it?

The most important part of a paint by number kit is the board, as it comes pre-printed. The boundaries drawn on the board will help you do the job with perfection, and you will know what to do next after finishing each step. A lot of people prefer painting smaller areas first, as it requires more focus. However, you can start from the larger areas first too, as the finished painting would look the same in both cases.

You will find numbers marked in different areas on the board, and the paint-boxes will also have a number marked on them. Each color will have a unique number, and these numbers will help you use all colors in the right areas. The paint-box having the number ‘1’ marked on it needs to be used in the areas marked with the same number. In the same way, you will have to use all colors in the right areas to finish the job efficiently.

You will get brushes of different sizes in the kit, and they have to be used in the right areas according to their sizes. You shouldn’t paint the small areas on the board with a large-sized brush, as you may end up crossing the boundaries in this case. Small brushes are perfect for small areas, and the large areas can be painted quickly using a large-sized brush.

If you get your custom kit from the official website of PaintingKits you won’t have to purchase anything separately, as they send every required item in the package. You will be able to create your masterpiece at home in a few hours if you follow the instructions carefully. You will gain confidence after finishing your first project, and you would want to work on more projects when others appreciate your work.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do paint by numbers look good?

If you finish the job with perfection, your painting will look amazing. Paint by number kits are designed to make things easier for people who want to paint, but this doesn’t mean they don’t offer quality. Your first project can also look perfect if you pay attention to every little detail and follow the instructions carefully.

Are paint by number kits hard to use?

No, paint by number kits aren’t hard to use, and you can do a decent job even if you are using one for the first time. You won’t have to worry about making color combinations, and you will always have an idea about what to do next, which will make things easier. In short, you can use these kits even if you don’t have any experience in the field of painting.

Conclusion

If you have read this article carefully, you will know how to turn a photo into a painting using a paint by number kit. As mentioned above, these kits are easy to use, and they are perfect for beginners. However, people with experience in the field of painting can also use these kits, as they make the job easier. If you want to create a painting from a photo of your own, you can order a custom kit and do the job at home.