Your Guide to Choosing a Tankless Water Heater

When you are constantly showering in cold water because you’re the last one to get a rinse in the morning, it’s time to invest in a tankless water heater. While a traditional heater needs time to fill back up with hot water, a tankless heater will heat up water as it is being used.

Unlimited hot water? It doesn’t get better than that. If you have been wondering if you really need a tankless water heater, you can click here to learn why you really do. The benefits are endless! These systems are cost-effective, environmentally friendly and will make your mornings a whole lot more pleasant.

Although you will save your money in a long time. According to Consumer Reports, 20 percent of household budgets go to the cost of heating water.

That said, this product is a hefty investment that you don’t want to jump into without some research. When it comes to this system there are various options available — so it’s up to you to find the best tankless heater for your home.

These are the main factors to take into consideration before making your purchase:

Fuel Type

When you decide to make the upgrade to a tankless water heater, the first thing you will need to decide is which fuel type you want. Your heater can be either electric or gas-powered.

Electric:

The elements in these heaters convert electrical energy into heat. The tank heats water as these elements are in direct contact with the water as it is being used whether you are showering or running a tap. When you turn off your water source, these electric elements will stop heating up the water. This is the more commonly used fuel type, as it lasts longer, boasts warranties, is better for the environment, and needs less maintenance all around.

Gas:

Gas heaters have heating elements that transfer the heat of gas to water. For this reason, this heater needs to have access to an exhaust vent. These heaters require a yearly inspection to make sure that the fuel combustion and operation process is safe and secure. That said, according to CNET, they also heat liquid faster than their electric counterparts.

Model

These products have different fuel options, but they also have different scopes. There are two models you can choose from; whole-house and point-of-us. Essentially, this is determined by if you need the product from your entire house or one application.

Size

It’s essential to identify the right size model to adequately serve the space you are installing it for. When determining what size will best suit your home, there are various things to take into account.

The number of devices that will need flowing water

The desired temperature you want the water to hit

How much hot water will you need at one time?

Consider the size you need, as these items are priced based on volume; for example if you are heating a house for an entire family you will need a bigger size that can hold and provide warm water faster.

Purpose

What exactly do you need your tankless heater for? Do you need it to heat up the water used in your home, or do you need it for specific appliances? There are three different applications for these heaters.

1: Single Point Application: For one specific appliance.

You can install tankless heaters for:

Outdoor sinks

Remote BBQs

Remote bathrooms

Hot tubs

Boosters

2: Thermostatic Application: Used as a booster in areas where the temperature is lost quickly

3: Whole House Application: To heat the water inside an entire residence with various water sources

Before making your purchase, be sure to identify what type you want, which fuel model you prefer, the size you need, and how big or small you need it to be. These are key factors that when considered, will ensure you make the perfect purchase for your home.