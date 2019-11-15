Young Players Set To Take The World By Storm This Season

The footballing world is ever-changing, and while Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo may still be getting all the attention; they aren’t getting any younger. The day that the two superstars retire there will be a void left for a new superstar to be born.

Players such as Kylian Mbappe, Marcus Rashford, and Matthijs de Ligt may be the best-placed players to take over the current crop after playing crucial roles for their respective clubs for many seasons now. But there are still those that have yet to cement their place in the starting eleven that could have a brilliant chance at producing something astonishing.

Alphonso Davies

There is yet to be a real global superstar in the world of football from North America. There have been players such as Landon Donovan and Clint Dempsey that have threatened to reach that level, but it could seem that Canadian-born Alphonso Davies may be about to break that glass ceiling.

He was brought to Europe by Real Madrid in a record-breaking MLS deal, and while his starts at the beginning of his tenure may have been sporadic, the retirement of Arjen Robben has certainly opened the door for him. He has made nine appearances already this season and has impressed with every game he has played.

He has also been able to make a name for himself with his national side, as he scored in Canada's first win over the USA for over 30 years.

Davies’ pace is frightening, and he has all the tools that are needed to excel in the Bundesliga. He will be one to watch over the next five years.

Gedson Fernandes

Fernandes burst onto the scene when he caught the eye during the 2016 U17 European Championships. He was named in the team of the tournament for his performances, and his development has continued to grow steadily during his time at Benfica. It could be argued that his best move to this point has been remaining with the Portuguese side despite a range of suitors for his services.

He has been a vital member of their midfield and played a crucial role in their league title success last season. The 20-year-old has an eye for a pass and has a passing average of 84.7% in the top-flight in Portugal this season. He will need to add goals to his game to reach the top level, but the initial signs are hugely promising.

Erling Braut Haland

The striker that has got the whole world talking this year so far has been the son of Alf Inge Haland. The Norwegian has enjoyed an excellent start to the season by scoring 12 goals in eleven domestic appearances in Austria for Red Bull Salzburg. He has also made four assists in these games, but it is his form in the Champions League which has really caught the imagination.

He was already a talking point in the Summer, when he scored 9 goals in the under 20 World Cup, as Norway beat Honduras 12×0. That’s 3 hattricks in the same game!

He became the second-ever teenager to score in his opening three Champions League appearances and has scored seven goals in his four appearances so far. He scored a hat-trick on matchday one, before scoring against Liverpool and Napoli in the next three matchdays.

His size – he is 1,91m – is the biggest factor that catches the attention as he doesn’t look like a 19-year-old. The sky is the limit for the Norwegian, and he has already caught the attention of some of the biggest clubs in Europe.