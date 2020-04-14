Young Chop Responds To 24-Hour Warning To Leave Atlanta

Over the past few weeks, Young Chop turned into hip-hop’s biggest troll. Meek Mill and 21 Savage have been his most consistent targets but he’s also fired metaphoric shots at Jay-Z and Drake. However, it’s been the feud with 21 Savage that’s sustained the longest with Chop even going to 21’s hood searching for him.

Days later, a video was released warning Young Chop that he has 24 hours to get out of Atlanta. Chop shared this video to his Instagram page, writing, “pull up”. “I posted that 20 hours ago. Y’all got four more hours to go, y’all,” he said. A man of little words, he simply let the video run as he counted his money.

Chop was recently arrested for reckless conduct after his hunt for 21 Savage after he went to 21’s old neighborhood where he was shot at. Clearly, that wasn’t enough to prevent Young Chop from continuing his tirade.

Check out Young Chop’s latest response below.