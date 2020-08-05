Why Does Yoga Continue to Grow in Popularity – 2020 Review

Workout fads come and go, but virtually no other exercise program is as effective and enduring as yoga. It is more than just a method of teaching; it has become a way of life. Yogism is the only system that has lived for over 5,000 years. It is a total mind-body workout that combines strengthening and stretching poses with deep breathing and meditation which is practiced by over 25 million people in the world.

Relaxing exercises does more than burning calories and toning muscles. It is a lifestyle and culture that surpassed meditation techniques and includes your whole life from healthy eating habits, bathing habits, social interaction, to your daily work. There are more than 100 different styles of yoga, each with its own benefits. Some of these styles are fast-paced and intense while others are gentle and relaxing.

The right amount of meditation creates balance, strength, flexibility, and relaxation in the body through a series of postures, movements, and breathing patterns. In this article, we will analyze why relaxing mindfulness is gaining popularity.

Some reasons for the popularity

There are many grounds for the popularity of yogism these days. One big reason is that it makes you realize some fundamental facts about yourself and your body. Think of your body as a barometer, if you know how to watch it, it tells you everything about yourself. Not the fancy things that you imagine every day, but the real facts.

Another reason is that people of any age group are stressed like never before. They are anxious and nothing is permanently working to handle this turmoil except peaceful exercises.

Moreover, today with widespread education, we always find logical solutions in everything. The more logical we become the more we start depending on science and technology. Yoga is an ancient technology towards wellbeing and ultimate liberation, so, it has enticed so many people.

Some benefits that allure today’s fitness lovers

There are some physical as well as some cognitive health benefits of yoga.

Physical Benefits:

Boosts weight loss:

The rise in obesity can be witnessed in almost all parts of the world. There are a myriad number of reasons for this ailment and a sedentary lifestyle is one big ground for this. Mindful eating and even a gentle focus exercise every day will fuel the metabolic system and will help burn fat, leading to weight loss. The weight controlling mechanism of mindfulness is widely liked and praised which brings more and more fitness enthusiasts to the classes.

Ameliorates your flexibility:

You can practice meditation even if you are not super flexible. In the beginning, you might find it difficult to touch your toes but if you stick with mindfulness practice, you’ll notice a gradual loosening, and eventually, seemingly impossible poses will become possible. Practicing peace exercises for about half an hour daily can improve your flexibility and balance. Improved flexibility, mobility, and balance are some of the most obvious benefits of yoga. These benefits are not only handy for the young but they also help aged citizens to live an independent life.

Improves cardiovascular health:

Concentration exercises play an important role in strengthening your heart and saving you a heart attack. When you regularly get your heart rate into the aerobic range, your cardio muscles become strong. It lowers the resting heart rate, increases endurance, reduces cholesterol level, and can improve your maximum inhaling of oxygen during exercise—all reflections of improved aerobic conditioning which enhances your cardiovascular conditioning. Moreover, it has also been long known to improve hypertension.

Eases chronic pain:

The world is in a hurry and the reckless lifestyle leads to some chronic diseases and pain. Today millions of people suffer from pain with arthritis, back pain, fibromyalgia, carpal tunnel syndrome, and other chronic conditions. The possible causes of these chronic pain could be from injuries to arthritis. Many studies show that those who incorporate these healthy activities in their daily routine are getting relief from this problem.

Asana, meditation, or a combination of the two are beneficial for those who suffer from chronic pain. When you get relief from this persistent problem, your mood gets improved, you’re more inclined to be active, and you don’t need as much medication.

Strengthens your immune system:

It helps in lowering the levels of stress hormones in your body and calming the nervous system which improves the immunity of a person. Asana and pranayama also improve the immune system, but it is scientifically proven that meditation has the strongest effect on the functioning of the immune system.

Mental Benefits:

Relieves your stress:

Our daily hectic routine results in the secretion of cortisol, the primary stress hormone. Consisting of three elements; poses, breathing, and meditation, is an amazing stress buster. Those who regularly practice all three elements are better able to ease stress and promote relaxation. It is a powerful medication for mental health, this is why many workplaces offer lunchtime exercises to their employees. Moreover, it also helps in controlling depression and anxiety. All in all, yoga gives you a happy and peaceful time.

Helps in improving the sleeping quality:

In this fast-paced life, many people are coping with so much stress that it’s keeping them awake at night. This poor sleep quality is usually associated with obesity, high blood pressure, and depression, among other disorders. As it fights with all these disorders and can surely help in reducing insomnia. Studies have shown that practicing relaxing asanas or postures of yoga, such as Nidra (a form of guided relaxation), Savasana, pranayama, and meditation promotes the melatonin hormone, which regulates sleep. Hence, it provides relief from the hustle and bustle of modern life and helps you enjoy a sound sleep.

The Bottom Line:

With the rise in chronic diseases because of an inactive lifestyle, all the physical activities are gaining popularity and yoga is on the top of this popularity list. This is because it has so many additional benefits that other workouts and exercises don’t offer.