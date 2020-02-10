Yellow Sapphire: Effects and Results 

Due to its affliction to the auspicious planet of Jupiter, yellow sapphire or Pukhraj stone can change fortunes. It bestows the wearer with wealth, wisdom, and prosperity. Since Jupiter is the most impactful planet in the solar system, yellow sapphire stone gains distinctive powers due to its association with this planet. It can bless you with complete solace and spirituality.

Here are the results and effects of wearing this stone.

Effects on the Personal Life

Yellow sapphire not only strengthens the relationships but also brings harmony among them. Wearing this gemstone can help you to sustain all kinds of relationships, be it business relations or love affairs. Your friendships will prosper with the help of this gemstone.

When you share an amicable relationship with a person, yellow sapphire brings bliss and harmony to this connection. Most importantly, this gemstone offers marital bliss to the couples.

If you have high ambitions in life, wearing this gemstone can help to make the right decisions and define your goals. You can attain maximum success in your personal and professional endeavors simply by carrying this stunning gemstone in any form. It also blesses women with a happy married life and children.

Effects on the Professional Life

Many professionals benefit by wearing the yellow sapphire. If you want to pursue a career in writing, consider wearing Pukhraj to fetch the desired success and monetary rewards. People working in public services, NGOs, social welfare organizations, spiritual institutes, legal departments, and defense sector also gain from yellow sapphire properties.

Since it represents Jupiter which is also known as guru or the ultimate teacher, it bestows leadership qualities on its wearer. Hence, it also aids the success of gemologists, scientists, philosophers, and administrators.

Yellow sapphire is known to be the professional support stone for historians and archaeologists as it awakens their awareness of the best principles. By increasing the ability to judge and discern in the best way, it helps ministers, lawyers, and journalists to attain success.

Effects on the Health

The healing powers of yellow sapphire are as intense as its appeal. This fascinating yellow colored gem has the ability to heal the ailments of mouth, kidney, and fertility. For centuries, it has been used for various therapeutic purposes that range from increasing concentration to preventing accidental deaths. It reduces the body fat and heals the ailments of skin and throat.

This stone is also recommended to expedite the process of healing a cerebral congestion. It regulates blood pressure and maintains the health of your heart as well. When used as an elixir, Pukhraj can eliminate toxic elements from your body and restore balance in the digestive system and gallbladder.

Effects on the Spiritual Beliefs

By influencing the spiritual inclination of its wearer, yellow sapphire benefits in attaining greater solace. When you take the path to spirituality, you need this stone to enhance your concentration and ability to discover your inner-self. It helps to radiate its aura for fulfillment of your dreams and aspirations.

Pukhraj aids in alignment of your personal will and discoveries with divinity. As a result, yellow sapphire expands the aura of your consciousness to see beyond your vision. It helps to fit your thoughts and beliefs in a bigger picture by overcoming innate obstacles.

Effects on the Emotional Well-Being

In Vedic astrology, yellow sapphire is considered to be a vivacious gemstone that can reenergize your emotional thinking. When you need emotional boost to feel excitement about the new opportunities, you need the aid of this gemstone for recognizing these possibilities.

It encourages its wearer with more confidence and courage. Most importantly, it helps to overcome the feeling of procrastination. When it comes to taking risks for meeting your life goals, yellow sapphire instills the right feelings in your heart.

Effects on the Mental Health

Feelings like anxiety, anger, depression, stress, or panic can substantially affect your life. If you encounter any such feeling and need help to overcome the same, buy yellow sapphire gemstone. This stone works as a magical wand to remove your worries and calm your mind. It keeps you concentrated without constant worry or anxiety about the current situations.

People suffering from anger management issues can wear yellow sapphire to calm their mind and release the tension. It offers a sense of mental fulfillment and peace by protecting its wearer from negative vibes.

Effects on the Chakras

Yellow sapphire has the ability to invoke solar plexus chakra in your body. It is the center of energy and also a representative of your relationships. Solar Plexus chakra is located in the region between the navel and the ribcage.

Due to its location, it also controls the digestive and immune systems of the body. It balances these systems to help you fight infections and allergies. In terms of spirituality, balancing this chakra is essential to interpret the world around you in a positive ways using your emotions and positive thinking.

When Can You Experience the Results of Wearing Yellow Sapphire?

According to the expert astrologers, you need to wait for 30 days before you can feel the results of yellow sapphire. The stone should be activated with a proper procedure before wearing.

Get it studded in a high-quality pure gold or panchdhatu metal and wear in the index finger of your right hand. Once you wear this gemstone, you will experience its effects for at least four years before it becomes inactive. But, choose only the original stone even if it has a higher yellow sapphire price.

How to Get the Best Results and Effects of Yellow Sapphire?

It is needless to say that yellow sapphire is one of the purest and most magnificent gemstones on the planet. If you want to harness its properties and positive effects in your life, you should find authentic gemstones that are free from any external influences.

Find the quality Pukhraj stone at a trusted gemstone store like Gempundit where you will get a complete guide and catalog of the product. Also, the seller should provide a lab certificate authenticating the origin, clarity, and color of the gemstone.

Remember, cheap imitations or treated gemstones do not carry the same energies and metaphysical properties as the original gemstones. So, refrain from buying them even if they come for a low price.