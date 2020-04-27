NBA Youngboy Bought A Ring For Yaya, And She Couldn’t Be Happier

It seems like Yaya Mayweather is enjoying her life to the fullest. In the new Instagram Live video, she showed off a new ring that allegedly NBA Youngboy bought for her. Yaya appears in high spirits, smiling and singing, not a care in the world.

NBA Youngboy and Yaya Mayweather have seemingly been trying to move forward, even though she’s facing a lengthy prison sentence. It looks like Youngboy Never Broke Again’s love for Yaya Mayweather has been set in stone for the rest of time because, until the world ends, they will be embracing on the cover of his brand new album “38 Baby 2”.

Yaya Mayweather has been charged for allegedly stabbing Lapattra Jacobs, one of the rapper’s five baby mamas, and is facing a maximum sentence of 99 years in prison.