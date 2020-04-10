Yaya Mayweather Is Hiring J. Prince’s Lawyer For Her Stabbing Case

Iyanna “YaYa” Mayweather is seeking the best of the best legal counsel to represent her in court, as she is facing a felony aggravated assault for stabbing her “fiance” NBA YoungBoy’s baby mama, Lapattra Jacobs. If convicted, YaYa could be facing up to 99 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

YaYa has also been ordered to stay away from Lapattra, who ended up needing emergency surgery on both her stab wounds. The situation is pretty serious and YaYa is making sure she has the best legal representation out there, so she hired Kurt Schaffer, who successfully defended J. Prince, founder and CEO of Rap-a-Lot Records. Schaffer confirmed that YaYa plans to plead not guilty when she returns to court in August.

