Yaya Mayweather’s Mom Comments On Daughter’s Arrest

It’s been roughly a full week since Yaya Mayweather’s shocking arrest at NBA Youngboy’s home where she allegedly took a knife to the rapper’s baby mama. Though she’s remained relatively low key her mother recently chimed in on the entire situation.

In a short clip shared with Melissia Rene’s Instagram, the mother and daughter are walking hand-in-hand walking through the mall. “Got your back FOREVER,” Rene captioned the video.

Melissia got a lot of support for this post from her followers, saying that she is “true mamma bear” praising her mother’s love.

Yaya Mayweather was arrested for allegedly stabbing NBA Youngboy’s baby mama in both arms, resulting in emergency surgery. Yaya was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She’s currently facing a sentence of 99 years in prison along with a $10K fine.