Yaya Mayweather’s Mom Comments On Daughter’s Arrest

Image source: Instagram

It’s been roughly a full week since Yaya Mayweather’s shocking arrest at NBA Youngboy’s home where she allegedly took a knife to the rapper’s baby mama. Though she’s remained relatively low key her mother recently chimed in on the entire situation.

Image source: TheBlast

 

In a short clip shared with Melissia Rene’s Instagram, the mother and daughter are walking hand-in-hand walking through the mall. “Got your back FOREVER,” Rene captioned the video.

View this post on Instagram

Got your back FOREVER 🤞🏾♥️

A post shared by Melissia (@melissiarene) on

Melissia got a lot of support for this post from her followers, saying that she is “true mamma bear” praising her mother’s love.

Image source: UrbanIslandz

Yaya Mayweather was arrested for allegedly stabbing NBA Youngboy’s baby mama in both arms, resulting in emergency surgery. Yaya was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She’s currently facing a sentence of 99 years in prison along with a $10K fine.

