XXX Website Is Now Free Worldwide

Pornhub announces that their Premium videos will be free worldwide to promote social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.
Stay home and help flatten the curve! Since COVID-19 continues to impact us all, Pornhub has decided to extend Free Pornhub Premium worldwide until April 23rd. So enjoy, stay home, and stay safe 🔥 https://t.co/ZponKGKSJn #StayHomehub pic.twitter.com/DxWJGBnNkC
— Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) March 24, 2020
The company is sending thousands of surgical masks to first responders around the country, $60,000 to multiple European organizations for medical equipment and masks, and $25,000 to the Sex Workers Outreach Project.
