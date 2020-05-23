How to Write High-Quality Reflective Essays in 2020

In the writing process, it is very important to be aware of the differences between written and oral communication. When you write, the words must be chosen more carefully and the sentences must be clear and logical. Think that you will not be with the reader to explain any ambiguities or obscure phrases.

It is very important to maintain a logical sequence of steps so that the reader can follow what you want to deliver. This isn’t so easy because you have to “interact” with the bibliographic material and be creative in presenting your argument! So, pay attention because I am going to talk about how you can write high-quality reflective essays!

Steps to writing a high-quality reflective essay

It should be noted that there are several types of essays (descriptive, informal, research) that can be done in various fields. In this material, the emphasis will be on conducting academic research. Writing such a paper involves the analysis of different bibliographic sources (books, documentaries, articles, etc.) in which the topic chosen for the essay is approached or supported, the synthesis of the ideas, and the comparison of one’s ideas with those of others.

Choosing a topic

The first step in writing an essay, according to student.unsw.edu.au, is to find something you want to write about, so not only will your work be more engaging, but your implicit commitment will help you write a more compelling essay. In this phase, it is also necessary to narrow the approached topic by adopting a particular position towards the subject or cutting a sub-theme.

This aspect is also valid in situations where you have to choose your topic, but also in situations where you have a topic already proposed by the teacher, which you will approach according to your vision. At this stage, you need to see if the topic you have chosen requires a more general approach or specific references to certain aspects.

What do you do if your ideas get harder?

If you have trouble establishing a position on the topic you want to address, engage in a brainstorming process with other people, or work individually. After that, you must put on paper all the ideas that come to mind, no matter what. no matter how irrelevant or strange it may seem. In the next step, depending on what you’ve accomplished before, you start making connections between ideas and grouping them into sub-themes, developing the ones you really want to explore in detail to write a good essay!

How do you relate to the topic?

This usually appears at the beginning of the essay, in the introduction, and is best expressed in the sentence that defines your position or the idea you are trying to point out or demonstrate in the essay. A good position definition helps you to organize the essay and direct it because it is the central idea around which the whole essay is built!

Collecting material

Before you “bury” yourself in a lot of books, think and write down what you already know about the topic you have chosen. Thus, you will be able to see what you already know and what information you would need. To gain the most from this stage, you need to read systematically, guided by a goal, and it will probably be easier for you to formulate a set of questions to guide your reading.

The most accessible and appropriate source is the bibliographic list you receive from the course or seminar coordinator. But this does not mean that you cannot consult other bibliographic sources such as journals, research papers, articles, encyclopedias, or specialized sites on the Internet. Keep in mind that important ideas may cross your mind at various times, sometimes unexpected, so it is advisable to have a notebook in which to record these ideas, quotes, or examples.

Also, write down the bibliographic sources with which you interacted and do not forget to specify it each time you quote something. At the end of the essay, you must name the list of books that you have consulted or used in making it. Any cited source must be found in the bibliography, any bibliographic reference must be found used in the text. Once you have this information organized, you can plan the essay.

Essay Plan

It is very important to write an essay based on a coherent structure to help you delineate the main ideas and important details that you will need to explain or develop. Such a plan contributes greatly to the overall fluency and coherence of the essay. Only by preparing a plan can you maintain control of your material and present the subject in a logical, concise, and coherent manner.

In conclusion, through this exercise, you are put in a position to analyze and write your ideas and theories about the topic addressed. The basic idea is to argue your position academically, through creative interaction with the bibliography, and not to simply copy or repeat what others have said! Good luck!

Have an Interest in your Topic

This is essential if you are going to put in the effort to write about a topic for a long period of time. Most assignments-especially those involving research- can take up half a semester. Therefore, its important that you choose a subject that you:

Relate to in some way, as previously mentioned

Have a legitimate interest in

Know how to research properly and efficiently

If you implement some of these steps, you can avoid having to write about a topic you don’t know about-or dislike-for weeks and weeks.

Write Consistently

Of course, this does not mean that you need to write for hours on end. But, if you space out your writing time, you will be able to stay productive every day without burning out. It’s important to remember that, when taking on large projects, procrastination rarely pays off. In fact, most teachers can tell when you have written something overnight, and your grade could suffer for it. A little bit of writing each day will ensure that your mind is fresh, and your work is thorough.

Proofreading your Essay

After you have spent a lot of time writing about your topic, it’s easy to make careless errors and mistakes. If you have trouble spotting these discrepancies, it is usually helpful to have a friend or teacher read over it. This way a fresh pair of eyes have seen your essay and can spot mistakes you never would have noticed on your own.

This is because our brains interpret what we see on the page to mean what we are thinking in our head. Therefore, someone who is not familiar with your topic will be able to differentiate between what makes sense, and what does not. Do not skip this last step. There is always room for improvement when writing an essay, and a little extra effort will produce a polished assignment and a better grade.