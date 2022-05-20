How to Wrap Dishes for Moving – Guide 2022

When relocating to a new state, the kitchen is usually the most difficult nut to crack, especially when you frequently use the space.

You not only have to wonder how to pack so much kitchenware in the cardboard box or dish barrel but also how to package each dish to prevent them from being damaged efficiently. The good news is that you will find many tricks to achieve this. In fact, you could hire packing services. You can find out about them here.

In this guide, we learn everything there is to know about how to pack dishes for a long-distance move.

The Best Packaging Materials for Packing Dishes

The first thing you need to know on how to pack kitchen dishes for moving is that you will need to get packaging supplies to cover your dishes. Packing supplies have different types. However, you won’t need so many supplies like when you pack other rooms. Some of the essential supplies required to package your kitchenware include:

1. Dish barrels or cardboard boxes: Dish barrels are often 5.6 cubic feet, while the size of a cardboard box varies. They help you hold your bowls, cups, plates, knives, and other kitchen equipment.

2. Cell divider: A paper gotten from cutting out a piece of a box. It helps you separate the dishware, especially the glasses, to prevent them from crashing together.

3. Wrapping paper: helps you cover the plate and other kitchen gadgets before placing them in the crate.

4. Tape: helps you secure the packing paper around your dishes to prevent them from opening when transported.

5. Markers: used to label the box.

Learn How to Package and Transport Dishes for Moving

How you cover the kitchen utensils will determine how well they hold up throughout the trip. You risk damages if you wrongly cover them, especially when the moving van swirls unexpectedly on the road. If you are looking for ways to wrap them up nicely to ensure they hold up well when transported to your new place, here are some tips to get you started.

1. Set up the box

The box is an essential part of your process because it is the equipment that helps you hold every single item you want to transport. Before packaging any kitchenware, you need to ensure that the box is perfectly set up for the process. Check if it is solid enough to carry so much weight without giving in to pressure. If it isn’t, use the tape on the edges, bottom and top part of the dish barrel to effectively hold it in place. After this, layer it with a paper by crumpling as much as possible and then placing it inside the compartment.

2. Preparing the material

Once you’ve set up the box, the next thing is to ensure that every material you will need, from the papers to the tape and different colored marking pen, are carefully placed somewhere close to where you can easily see and access them.

3. Packing plates (features)

To package your plates, consider the following:

• Get the paper and lay them on any flat surface like the kitchen table.

• Place a single plate per paper and draw the edges to the center until you can tape them.

• Place them vertically in the dish barrel.

• Pad each barrel space with paper or towel to prevent them from breaking

• Tape the box and use the same process for other plates.

If you wonder how to pack dishes for moving without paper, the answer is to get creative with a towel. Like the paper, place a single dish in the towel, then cover.

4. Packing bowls

The next thing you need to learn about how to move dishes is how to wrap the bowls properly.

• Add cushioning at the bottom of the box

• Put several papers on a flat surface

• Get a bowl and place it on the paper

• Gather the edges of the paper and fold it inside the bowl

• If you find any loose edges, tape them

• Place them on their sides in the box

• Fill gaps with more paper, then tape

5. Packing glasses

Glasses are delicate and can break easily. So, you will need a small or medium-sized box to pack and transport them.

• Get the packing paper, fold it, then place it inside the glass. Do this for both large and small glass cups.

• Stack the glasses slanted inside the box.

• Use paper to fill the leftover space, tape and transport the box.

6. Closing the box

Before closing the dish barrel, you need to ensure that there aren’t any openings or spaces inside it. You sometimes you assume that if you’ve previously filled the box with so much paper, you won’t have any other reason to add more cushioning. Well, you’re mistaken. As much as you’ve filled every nook and corner of the barrel, the chances are that some space will remain. To prevent this, lift the box and shake. If you hear things rattling, there’s still much need to fill the gaps with a paper, towel, or other soft linen. Then, close the flaps and tape.

Since you will be transporting them to your new place, make sure to label them to know the content of each item.

How to Pack knives, Pots and Containers with Liquids

Apart from your plates, bowls and glassware, kitchen equipment like knives, pots and containers with liquid contents must be arranged properly to avoid scratches and spills.

• For your knife, gather them together, then tape the pointed edges. Make sure to place them in the box with the pointed edges facing down.

• If you have any container with liquid items, you could use tape to hold the lid. Alternatively, place a plastic wrap under the lid, close and tape.

• Like the plates and bowls, you will also have to wrap the pots to avoid scratches and dents on the move.

Packing kitchenware is hard and takes time. Hopefully, you will successfully arrange and transport them without damaging your valuable items with these tips.