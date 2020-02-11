7 Most Popular World National Flowers 2020

As you probably know, Rose is a queen of the floral world. It is frequently used as a reference in theater, music, and cinema. One of the best-known recommendations that we had the pleasure to witness in the world of cinema. The reference in question is one that is featured in “Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me”. Where it has a blue color, which is pretty strange, but it is a great symbol nonetheless. It is understandable why it is considered to be a national flower of the Maldives, the United States, and the United Kingdom. They are frequently chosen when someone is buying a bouquet from a partner.

At the same time, many countries in the world have a flower that is considered to be the national symbol. From that, we can say how different nations have different tastes when it comes to flowers. Some of them have a higher meaning for the country that selected them as their favorite one. So, you can see that this is a pretty interesting topic. We’ve decided to compile a list of the most popular national flowers in the world. Without further wasting too much of your precious time, we are going to start with our list now.

Australia – Golden Wattle (Acacia Pycnantha)

The first entry on this list of ours is a Golden Wattle, the national flower of Australia. Mainly, this flower is a native of Australia’s capital territory. This is a fragrant shrub that has tiny explosions of yellow flowers. It was used by some of the first settlers in the region to create their daub homes and wattle.

This was the reason it got its name, wattle. Some of its varieties were used by Aboriginals to make tools and weapons back in the day. This is a pretty popular flower that can be found literally everywhere in Australia.

Sweden – Twin Flower (Linnaea Borealis)

The national flower of Sweden is a flower commonly known as Twin Flower. Its scientific name is Linnaea Borealis. It was named after Carl Linnaeus, who is considered to be the father of taxonomy. This is a very tantalizing plant that grows mainly in the nasty forest. This is a one-inch high flower that grows in pairs.

It is quite popular because it is a smell similar to vanilla. When it comes to the flower’s color, it is pink. Surprisingly, this is not an official national flower of Sweden but is considered as one by a high number of Swedish people. If you are interested in flower delivery in Sweden, you can check out Flower Sweden.

France – Iris (Iris Germanica)

Fleur-de-lis, or Iris, officially represents France since the 12th century when it became its national emblem and country’s symbol. If you take a look a little further back in history, you will see that it was considered one of the royal flowers in Ancient Rome.

So, we can surely say that this flower has quite a history behind itself. Its name comes from a Greek word for rainbow. One more exciting thing about this flower is that it can come in more than two hundred colors, from white to deep purple.

Finland – Lily of the Valley (Convallaria Majalis)

Lily of the Valley is a delicate flower that has a little bell-shaped flower that has an unusual smell. This is one of the favorites of people who are making bridal bouquets and perfumes. When it comes to the growth of this flower, you can be sure that you will not have too much trouble with it.

It flourishes in spots where there are enough shades, like forests, for example. One more exciting thing about this flower is that it spreads pretty quickly and grows in colonies. If you are not careful, it can take over the whole garden in a jiff. When it comes to being a national flower, this is a national flower of Finland. In this country is a lot that we can consider as a fascination with the Finnish people.

Holland – Tulip (Tulipa)

We all know that Tulip is a national flower of Holland, we all know that, right? Some of the people think that Holland is a native country of this rare flower. Well, this is not quite right. Initially, this flower comes from Hungary.

Its road led to from Hungary, through Ottoman Empire, to Holland. It became a symbol of this country after the whole branch of Dutch commerce became based around it, back in the 1600s. Today, it serves as one of the synonyms for this country.

Pakistan – Jasmine (Jasminum)

Jasmine has been grown for a couple of thousands of years in the region between Pakistan and Syria. Unofficially, people are calling it the favorite flower of the Arab world. It became popular because of its simplicity and beauty. It is a symbol of peace and purity in the world.

It is frequently used for cooking products, aromatherapy, cosmetics, garlands, decorations, perfumes, etc. If you ask us, it is pretty simple to see why this flower is a favorite one in so many countries. When it comes to the national symbol, some are saying Syria, but the truth is that it is the national symbol of Pakistan.

Ukraine – Sunflower (Helianthus)

Sunflower is a cheerful flower that has its origins in both of Americas. Over time, it reached Ukraine and became its national symbol. It has its role in many of the traditional folklore. It symbolizes solar power, fertility, and vigor. Its name comes from its tendency to follow the sun’s movement.

Also, it drops down when the night falls. Now we are going to present to you one fun fact. Two-thirds of the world’s sunflowers are cultivated in Russia and Europe. However, Ukraine made it its national symbol because of numerous fields that are filled with this plant.