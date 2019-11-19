Wondershare UniConverter Full Review – A Complete Video Toolbox

Today, there are different SD and HD video formats that are compatible with different platforms and devices. However, some of the formats can only work with specific devices or platforms. Take for instance you have a trendy piece or you are an account manager and you want to post a video that is in SWF, FLV or VOB format to Twitter. Well, Twitter only supports those in MP4 and MOV formats only. Therefore, you will have to convert your video to either MP4 or MOV format so that it can be uploaded to Twitter and play well. This then will make you to look for a video converter.

A Great All in One Video Toolbox to use

Just like the way there are many video formats, there are also many converters that are mushrooming in the market. Well, this is good because it means you will have different options to choose from if you want to do conversions. However, the problem comes when you want a perfect and reliable converter that matches its brand promise. You want to find the software that can convert videos without quality loss. One is compatible with different formats and obviously is fast. However, you cannot go installing and testing all the video converters that are available in the market.

The good news is, we have found a great video converter known as Wondershare UniConverter that we have tested and we can confirm that it is an effective video converter. This software supports over 1000 file formats comprising of videos, audios and images of different qualities.

Alt: Wondershare UniConverter Homepage

Overview of Wondershare Uniconverter Features

Through our testing here is what we found about Wondershare Uniconverter

High-Speed Conversion

To begin with, the file conversions on this video converter are of high speed even when converting large and Ultra HD video formats. In fact, this software makes you be 30 times more efficient than other video converters in the market. Also, Wondershare UniConverter is fast since it supports unlimited batch conversion of files.

Alt: Wondershare UniConverter Windows home interface

Built with a Video Editor

Moreover, Wondershare UniConverter also enables you to edit video files that you want to convert within a few clicks. What we found out is that its editor has a good of editing controls. For the editing options, it allows you to apply effects, add watermarks, crop it, add and modify subtitles. As for the audio of the video, you will be able to adjust its volume and preview the changes before saving them.

Has a Screen Recorder

What is also a kicker with this program is that it allows you to record your screen activities. Well from what we recorded, we got quality recordings of the desktop activities and it also recorded quality audio. Also, note that this software has the ability to record videos and audios from any online site and save it on your computer. If you are using a free trial version you will only record a one-minute video so better go for the full unlimited version.

Efficient Video Compressor

Unlike other video converters, you hardly get a good converter that is incorporated with a video compressor. As for Wondershare Uniconverter, you can upload a video and access and compress it when you go to the Toolbox menu and choose the video compressor. Alternatively, you can get the compression button when you want to convert a file. You will be able to reduce file size, quality, resolution and bit rate.

Online Downloader

If you have videos online that you want to have them on your computer or device, then Wondershare Uniconverter makes it possible. So far, it has been tested and proven that it can download videos and audios from over 10,000 online sites in high quality.

For a platform with playlists like YouTube, you will be able to download the entire playlist in MP3 format.

Integrated with CD/DVD Burner and DVD Converter

We also tried out its DVD burner and this software is incredible. It not only allows you to load DVD files but also loads DVD folder, ISO files and IFO files for editing or conversion. On the other hand, this burner allows you to rip the media files that is the video and audios to DVD folder using preferred templates and ISO files. At the same time, if you have a DVD files that need play at your mobile phone or PC, you could use this Uniconverter to convert DVD to MP4 or other formats.

Edits Video Metadata

In the Toolbox menu, you will see and option to edit the Metadata of your video. Metadata is the description of specific videos such as video name, type, language, release date and genre. Therefore, if your video file is incorrectly labelled then you can use this option to edit it.

GIF Maker

With Wondershare UniConverter you can easily make GIFs that you can share them to social media platforms. This program allows you to create GIFs from Photos and Videos of different formats.

Image Converter

Wondershare UniConverter is also a batch converter of images. It supports the following image formats, PNG, JPEG, BMP and TIFF. You can also change the quality settings of the image like the videos before converting them. To add on you can select and delete the images that you have uploaded.

Transfer Files

Furthermore, we noticed that Wondershare UniConverter is built with a media transfer tool. This media transfer functionality is compatible with all iOS devices running iOS 5 and above, Android 2.2 and above devices, Flash disks, Camcorders and External hard drives. Once you have connected your device to your computer that has the UniConverter you will be able to send the files by just clicking the “Transfer” button. You can transfer a single file or a folder of files.

Supports Different Input Sources

Unlike other converters that may only allow you to import videos from a computer for conversion, Wondershare UniConverter supports different sources. You can import files from your computer’s local storage, camcorders, mobile phones, external drives or load from DVDs. It uploads the video files immediately regardless of the file size.

Compatible with Mac and Windows

When it comes to supported operating systems, Wondershare Uniconverter supports both Mac and Windows platforms with each having a free trial version. To be more precise, it supports Windows 10/8/7/Vista/XP and macOS X 10.15, 10.14, 10.13, 10.12, 10.11 to 10.10.

The Cost of Wondershare UniConverter

Well, looking at the features of Wondershare UniConverter, what comes to mind is the price of this software. Wondershare Uniconverter is worth buying. It only cost 39.99 USD one year. If you want a lifetime subscription then you will part with 69.95 USD for one PC. If you want a shared subscription for 2-5 PCs then you will have to spend 99.95 USD for a lifetime update.

Alt: Wondershare Converter Pricing Plan

The beauty of Wondershare Uniconverter purchasing is that it supports different payment methods like PayPal, Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Direct Debit, Wire Transfer, Discover Network among others.

Summary

At this point, you can see that Wondershare UniConverter indeed a great video converter when you are looking for an all-in-one video converter. It is cost-friendly in respect to what if offers and its efficiency. Also, looking at the reviews from other websites and users it quite a good video converter software for personal and business use.

The only downside of this Wondershare Uniconverter is those limitations in the free version and watermarked outputs. Although it may not have all the editing options it is still one of the best video converters so far in the market owing to its ability to support over 1000 file formats. If you want to test this software you can download it from the official website: https://videoconverter.wondershare.com/.

