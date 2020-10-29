The Wonderful Game of Bingo – 2020 Review

There are all kinds of games available online. One of the things you’ll notice is the increasing number of games offered online. The gaming industry doesn’t shy away from making the next multiplayer game that will be played by millions of people. In that regard, the iGaming industry is very similar to the gaming industry.

There are plenty of online casino sites you’ll run into. Coincidently, they offer lots of games. You’ll find an abundance of slots and many variants of table games, and scratch cards as well. Some will feature one of the most popular games today – Bingo.

Bingo Today

The first association with the word bingo would probably be of a bunch of old people in a nursing home enjoying the game. However, its popularity transcends the nursing homes into a global phenomenon. In other words, you can find bingo to be a very popular in countries all over the world.

As mentioned before, some casino sites offer this games. However, there are specialized sites that focus solely on the bingo game. These sites come by the thousands and they also offer different variants of the game. In addition to this, these sites make sure to have some enticing bonuses.

Naturally, the bonuses will vary from site to site. They will offer all kinds of promo codes as well. To get a bonus you need a code that you send and then activate the bonus on your account. One of the most popular bonuses you’ll come across is the no deposit bonus. For example, the InternetBingoSites no deposit bonuses selection keeps track of various sites and their bonuses. The site also offers instructions on how to make use of the bonuses and recommends bingo sites to visit and play.

All in all, bingo is doing pretty well nowadays. Thanks to the online presence, bingo players all over the world can enjoy it. But what about its history? Once you learn about the history of the game you’ll find out that it’s actually a pretty old game. So, let’s dive into it!

Bingo Back in the Day

You’ll be surprised to know that bingo originated in Europe back in the 1500s. The roots of the game come from the traditional Italian lottery played at that time. However, bingo didn’t stay still and its popularity started increasing and increasing.

In the 1700s it was a very popular game in France, although only the wealthy enjoyed it. This version of the game featured numbers 1 to 90 which were randomly assigned to boxes. This version also had 27 squares that were arranged into 3 rows and 9 columns.

Naturally, a caller would also be present. The caller took a wooden number token and read the number on it. If someone happened to have the number then they would cover it. The participant that got a horizontal line first would be declared the winner.

In the 19th century, the game enjoyed huge popularity in Germany where it was used for educational purposes teaching children spelling, history, animal names, and more. As time passed on, in the 1920s the game became more popular in North America.

But it was popular as Beano. This variant was played with wooden disks put in a cigar box. A caller would call out the numbers on the disks and players would mark the number on their cards. What they used to do so was a bean, which is why the game’s name was called Beano.

The winner was the player that covered an entire line of numbers regardless if it was vertically, diagonally, or horizontally. The victory shout was Beano. The American toymaker Edwin Lowe decided to make his own version of the game.

He used a card board, dried beans, as well as a rubber numbering stamp. Both he and his friends enjoyed the game and played it frequently. At one playing session, a winner shouted Bingo instead of Beano and the name stuck. Fast forward to the 1940s and the game has swept through the US.

During the 1960s the game moved to the UK and enjoys popularity to this day. As time passed and the Internet became a thing the game moved online and bingo sites today cater to millions of players all over the world. Naturally, is possible to play it offline as well. In addition, the game doesn’t come in just one variant.

The Many Bingo Variants

As time passed, new variants emerged both offline and online. The main difference in these types is the number of balls. In other words, you’ll find versions that feature 90, 80, 75, and even 30 balls.

However, the most popular type is the one with 90 balls. The numbers are displayed in 3 rows and 9 columns, and there are 15 numbers on the card. The players need to get horizontal lines of numbers to get a prize.

Another popular variant is the 75 ball, which is common in the US. Players need to get either vertical, horizontal, or diagonal lines of numbers right to get the prize. It comes with 25 squares with a 5×5 grid in which the center square is blank.

The bingo game with 80 balls is popular among online players. In this variant, players need to get numbers in a certain pattern shown on the card. The card features 16 numbers and several patterns players need to look after. These include horizontal and vertical lines along with corners and single numbers.

The 30 ball is another popular variant. It’s known as speed bingo because of the fast pace. The cards feature 9 numbers on a 3×3 grid. Naturally, there are other bingo versions you’ll come across online and offline.

All in all, bingo is a wonderful game. It offers excitement and is one of the many ways you can spend quality time with your friends and family. You can enjoy it online or offline and you can do so alone. Bingo is all about having fun.