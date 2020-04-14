Are Tattooed Women More Promiscuous?

Women who represent alternative lifestyles are more subject to bodily discrimination, more specifically, women with tattoos. The popular opinion is that a woman with tattoos must be risky, dangerous and to many, promiscuous. According to many surveys done on this subject, men are more likely to approach tattooed women, and more likely to believe that they were sexually available.

There is a deep-rooted idea that a woman with tattoos must love pain and for some reason, that means they also love random sexual encounters or perhaps that a tattooed woman is just starving for attention.

Polish researchers explored this issue and found that compared with participants without body art, those with tattoos had first intercourse a little younger, had a few more lifetime sex partners, were somewhat more sexually active, and a bit more adventurous in sexual encounters.

On the opposite side, women who have tattoos claim that they do this to enhance their self-esteem and to feel more attractive and desirable. To some inked women, tattoos are simply fashion statements. If new earrings and other fashion statements imply nothing about women’s sexual availability, why should tattoos?