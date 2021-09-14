Women Athletes Who Are Creating History in 2020 Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics are going on in full swing, and we are seeing a lot of talented athletes from across the world. Additionally, this year is the onset of many historic moments. Four sports have made their debut in Tokyo 2020, including skateboarding, climbing, karate, and surfing. Additionally, it is also the first time in the Olympics where transgender athletes are playing. Here we are highlighting some of the historic wins of Tokyo Olympics 2020 by women athletes.

Tamyra Mensah-Stock

Tamyra Mensah-Stock is the first Black woman to win a gold medal for wrestling in the Olympics. The 28-year-old athlete defeated Blessing Oborududu from Nigeria in the 68 kg freestyle final. She bagged an impressive 4-1 victory. Oborududu also made history by becoming the first Nigerian athlete to win a medal in the sport in the Olympics.

Utah Abe

Uta and Hifumi of Japan are the first siblings who won gold medals on the same day in the same sport. Uta (21) won in the 52 kg category, beating Amandine Buchard from France. Hifumi (23) won the gold in Judo in the men’s 66 kg final, defeating Vazha Margvelashvili from Georgia.

Anastasija Zolotic

This 18-year old athlete won her first-ever gold medal for American in Taekwondo. She defeated Tatiana Mininia from Russia to gain a victory of 25-17. With this victory, Zolotic has become the fourth woman in the USA to reach the Olympic Taekwondo final. And she is only the second woman who has won the gold.

Suni Lee

She became the first Hmong American to be a part of the Olympic Games. Additionally, Lee is also the first gymnast to defeat Simone Biles since 2013. She showed an exceptional performance in the all-around final by scoring 13.833 on the balance beam, 14.600 on vault, 15.300 on uneven bars, and 13.700 on the floor routine.

Laurel Hubbard

Laurel Hubbard is the first transgender athlete ever to qualify for Olympics in general. Additionally, at the age of 43, she is also the oldest weightlifter who is participating in the game. This is an opportunity she missed three years ago when Laurel broke her arms at the Commonwealth Games.

Katie Ledecky

Merely three days after bagging a gold medal in the 1500-meter women’s freestyle, Katie Ledecky made the history of being the first-ever female swimmer to earn six gold medals in the Olympics after taking the lead in the 800-meter freestyle. She took 8:12:57 to finish the race, defeating Ariarne Titmus and Simona Quadarella.

Lee Kiefer

27-year-old Lee Kiefer is a four-time NCAA champion at Notre Dame who made history as the first American woman to win a gold medal in individual Olympic foil. She defeated the world no.1 Inna Deriglazova belonging to Russian Olympic Committee. She won the match with a score of 15-13.

Delaney Schnell and Jessica Parratto

Delaney Schnell and Jessica Parratto both won silver medals in the women’s synchronized 10m platform competition. This win was historic as they became the first team in the United States to ever win a medal in such an event. Both the athletes have competed three times together at the Olympics.

Carissa Moore

Carrisa Moore of America made it to the history book by becoming the first woman ever to win a gold medal in the Olympics for surfing. This 28-year-old Hawaiin surfer is ranked No.1 woman surfer in the world. She won the gold medal after defeating Bianca Buitendag of South Africa in the opening surfing event at the Tokyo Olympics.

Lydia Jacoby

17-year-old Lydia Jacoby won the gold medal for the American women’s swimming team of American for the first time. She is one of the youngest US swimmers to win a gold medal in America. And Jacoby is the first Alaskan swimmer to win a gold in the Olympics. Originally from Seward, Alaska, Lydia moved to Anchorage for her training.

Erica Sullivan

Teammate of Katie Ledecky, Erica Sullivan became the first ever American swimmer to win a silver medal in the 1,500-meter freestyle. She finished the race merely four-second after Katie Ledecky. This is the race that earlier was only reserved for men at the Olympics.

Hidilyn Diaz

Diaz from the Philippines gave the country its first-ever Olympics gold medal after winning in the 55-kg category of weightlifting. It was her fourth time at the Olympics, and her combined weight was 224 kg, which is a record score. Lia Qiuyun took silver with a score of 223 kg. And Zulfiya Chinshanlo from Kazakhstan won the bronze medal with 213 kg.

Flora Duffy

Flora Duffy made history by winning the women’s triathlon, giving Bermuda its first-ever gold medal. Duffy timed 1 hr, 55 min, and 36 sec to come to the finish line. It was a minute ahead of Georgia Taylor Brown of Britain, who took the silver medal. This win made Bermuda the smallest nation (with regards to population) to win an Olympics gold ever.

Momiji Nishiya

13-year-old Momiji Nishiya from Japan is among the youngest Olympics gold medallists. She took home gold in the women’s street competition. The sport debuted in the Olympics for the first time ever. She landed her final three tricks and defeated Brazil’s Rayssa Leal. A majority of women competing in the final competition were teenagers.

Anna Kiesenhofer

Anna Kiesenhofer did not receive any limelight before she won the women’s road race in Tokyo Olympics 2020. The racer from Austria bagged the gold medal. Netherlands Annemiek Van Vleuten won the silver medal, whereas bronze went to Italy’s Elisa Longho KBorghini. Kiesenhofer is a Math genius more than an athlete. She has more academic accomplishments to her name than cycling ones. Kiesenhofer entered the season without a professional contract and a teammate.

Women are shining in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. They are not merely winning medals; instead, these empowered athletes are creating history.