How Do You Wish a Happy Birthday in a Unique Style?

Everyone will say “Happy Birthday” to the one who is celebrating his birthday. However, if you want to try something different, there are many ways to do so. Doing something different at an important event will make everyone remember you. No need to make things awkward for you and for everyone else. You can do something good for your friend or family member.

Here are the options that you can choose from.

1. Using different words – versions of Happy Birthday

Instead of saying it, you can use some other words. The choice of words is yours and you have to make the other person realize that they are important to you. You have to make them feel loved. So if you have prepared a birthday cake, you can bring it and say;

Blow the candle and make your wish. Have a blast! It’s your level-up day Here is your surprise of happiness Smile while you can show your teeth

These are some of the statements that you can use. Or you can get more from MyHappyBirthdays. They have special statements for cousins and friends. You can always use different terms and words depending upon the gathering and the person you are wishing for.

For example, you are wishing someone who is a year or two older than you. If you are friends, you can say, Oh! Look who is a year closer to death. But if you are with a friend and all his family is there, you should not use such words. .

2. Make delivery to work

One of the hottest trends of wishing someone a birthday is ordering something for them in their workplace. So if you are planning to surprise the other person, you can do this too. Order a cake with birthday wishes on it. The person would be happy to receive it. Furthermore, he could share it with his colleagues.

Or you can send a bouquet of flowers if it is a girl. Even bouquets of chocolates are also trending nowadays. So if you want to do something unique and different, these could be your choices. If you are wishing for a foodie, you can order some food too. There are a lot of food choices.

3. Be their in-home personal chef

People are getting busier day by day. There are things to do, office work for workers and assignments and projects for students. Therefore, a lot of people are getting fast food from roadside eateries and stalls. It saves them a lot of time.

So what can you do for them on their birthdays? For such busy people, your time can be their best gift. You can offer yourself as their birthday gift and prepare some good home-cooked meals for them. It will only take some of your time and effort and you can prepare an amazing dinner.

However, this will only work if you are a good chef.

But this does not mean that there is nothing you can do. If you still want to be their in-home chef, you can try a sneak peek. Order food from a good restaurant and set the table. If you are good at even a small dish, you can prepare that for them. So at the end of the day, the food will be on the table.

You can also choose to surprise them at midnight and spend the night there. In the morning, you can just prepare a healthy breakfast. It also comes under the duties of an in-home chef. And breakfast is something that makes everyone happy. Imagine your friend getting ready for school or the office and seeing the breakfast ready at home.

This could be the happiest thing that you can do for them.

4. Prepare a radio message

This is for radio lovers. It might seem surprising to some but there are still people who love listening to the radio. So if you really are close to that person, you will know for sure which one is their favourite show. They would never miss it. You can contact the channel and ask them to wish your special someone a birthday wish.

Furthermore, you can also ask them if they offer other messages. So instead of a typical happy birthday to this person, you can send them your special message. Read that message and make your loved ones happy.

5. Prepare multiple surprises

There was a time when birthday surprises were a thing. But now everyone knows that their loved ones will prepare a birthday surprise for them. Therefore, it does not bring enough joy.

So you can bring a twist to the game.

Prepare multiple surprises. For example, you can go to their place at midnight with a cake and stay overnight. They might think that the party was that and it’s over now. They won’t look forward to anything else.

In the morning, you can prepare a nice breakfast for the person. You can prepare the foods that the person loves. It will make him happy. At mid-day, you can place a special delivery to their work that has their favourite meal along with a birthday quote. A third surprise of the day. It will really make the person happy and surprised.

6. Memory movie

This is something that everyone loves. Make a movie with pictures and videos of their happy times. Past is the past but the pictures bring back all the memories and make us emotional.

However, if you do not want that emotional drama, you can have a happy ending. How? You will have funny pictures of yourself and your friends. So it would be a good idea to use them at the end. Funny pictures will bring joy and you guys can have a good time together.

There are always ways to make your loved ones happy. You know what they love and don’t. Therefore, you will always have ideas to prepare something different for their birthdays.