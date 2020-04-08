Wireclub – Website Review 2020

Wireclub is a website where you can chat with total strangers, meet some new interesting people, and have some of the most interesting conversations you will ever have. The site itself claims that it is maintained only by three staff members and a small team of volunteers. This website has a dedicated chat room for dating, however, for people who are looking for the special one is pretty questionable. The users can create their own chat rooms and add several rules that apply to them. The popularity of this website is expanding due to its ability to provide an instant present all of the content of the website, like member photos, personal preferences, location, profiles, and free chat rooms.

Registration Process

The default name you are going to use will be your email address, however, without the extensions similar to the name. In case you would like to have a specific username, you need to have at least 100 credits on your own account. After you verify your email address, you can add a wide array of different content.

Profile Information

The profile of the average Wireclub’s member is pretty similar to the profiles of people who use other social media platforms. You can post some comments on profiles, videos, and photos of other members. You can opt to make your profile and its contents visible to everyone or you can make it private for only members that you consider the closest.

Consultation with Members

While you are on Wireclub, you will encounter so many different people that you cannot even begin to explain. We are going to present you with some conversations that already happened on this website. According to the research we have done, a high percentage of teenagers involve the Wordy game room. Teenagers state that they mainly join chatroom since most of the conversations are game-related. One 28-year old woman said that there were no live conversations in the dating chat room. Maybe the reason is that people just enter to check it out and leave quickly after that.

Contacting Members

If you are interested in meeting more people, you can use a dedicated search tool. This search tool is entirely free. However, if you want to send them a private message, you need to have a gold membership. In case you would like to add someone as a friend, they are going to be included in People’s list that is displayed on the website.

Design and Functionality

Even if you are a newcomer to chat sites, we are confident that you are going to be able to navigate Wireclub pretty easily. The interface and the design are perfect, so you will not have any problem navigating through the website. Sadly, there are not many features dating functions available on the website. This is more like a social media platform than a dating website.

The Bottom Line

Wireclub is a website that will offer you the possibility to meet some new and interesting people. At the same time, you shouldn’t expect too many things when it comes to dating options.