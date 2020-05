Lakers star Kyle Kuzma has been dating model Winnie Harlow during the lockdown in LA, as reported by Page Six.

“They’ve been spending a lot of time together”, an NBA insider said. The pair sparked rumors when they were seen holding hands and wearing masks.

Kuzma made headlines when he was on a yacht with Kendall Jenner last year, but it was unclear if it was romantic. He was also linked to Vanessa Hudgens. Harlow’s reportedly dated Lewis Hamilton and Wiz Khalifa.