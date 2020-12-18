Should You Use Windows Or Linux For Forex Trading – 2020 Guide

Everything on the Internet must be stored on a server. Every project, every image, or application has its own server that can provide the data or service to its users. When it comes to Forex trading, VPS hosting is a subtype of hosting – which allows a direct ISP connection, with Forex VPS data centers.

So we have trade entities that can host their trade software for permanent business – 24 hours a day, seven days a week. But, sometimes, when we practice Forex trading, we face another dilemma: Should we use Windows or Linux for Forex trading? Here are some answers to that question.

Forex VPS Trading

Anyone who trades in Forex would like to be able to trade their shares 24/7. However, not everything in life is like that – so at some point, you will have to rest and turn off your computer.

And what happens then? Fortunately, today you have Forex VPS trading which allows you to access your account from any other computer. Namely, a VPS is a server that can host its own copy of the operating system that you can access from any computer. The ideal thing for real traders, right? Therefore, it is not at all surprising that stock traders are increasingly accepting this type of trading.

How Does Forex VPS Work In Practice?

A VPS is a type of hosting that can host a copy of a computer system – and thus make it available for further trading from any other device. All that matters is that you have a good internet connection. Of course, if you are a trader, this will be significant to you – primarily because you trade constantly, and this way of working will put less strain on your computer. On the other hand – everything else is almost the same.

Except that you can also work from another computer – you will still have access to the same programs and files. It is this feature that makes the VPS an ideal mechanism for use in trading – whether it is Forex or trading on another stock market. What you need to do is download the trading platform connected to the VPS via your computer.

Computer & Operating System

Of course, for Forex trading it is necessary to have a good computer. It is supposed to be a good enough device to support the platform you will be using – and also because the computer will inevitably be ON for a long time. It must also support applications, so it is important what software you use – and what operating system you are running.

A large number of users still break spears on the Windows-Linux route. Some say that Linux is what all users should use globally for several reasons. First of all, it is free, it is an open-source operating system that is suitable for user changes. Also, reportedly for Linux – there are not so many viruses and other malware threats than with Windows. But is it really like that?

Compatibility With Available Programs: Advantage – Windows

What do you want from the operating system you are using? The answer is likely that the operating system should be compatible – and that there is an adequate number of programs and apps that are compatible with that operating system.

There are indeed some programs that are just as compatible and available for Linux as they are for Windows. Therefore, it’s no surprise that many people want to conduct their Forex trading using Linux. However, according to Routerhosting, today fortunately there are such platforms – that provide you with Linux VPS hosting services. With their help, you have the ability to manage your resources – but also to have complete control and the ability to reconfigure on an existing server.

However, for Windows, you can find various programs or apps – that in multiple ways serve users to get better acquainted with the computer system. In Linux, this is simply not the case. It’s true, you can trade through Linux – but that’s still a long way from the platform support that Windows users enjoy. All in all, the software area is well covered for the Windows platform – while for Linux we can’t say the same.

Availability Of Software And OS Upgrades

Another very important thing that users often pay attention to – is the availability of operating system database upgrades and availability. How often is a Linux database upgrade available? Even when it is available, it often happens that this upgrade is far behind the upgrade that is available for Windows.

What is the reason that Linux updates are so late? The reason, that is, the cause of it, is logical. Windows users make up more than 80% of the world’s total computer users. Therefore, it is logical that upgrades for these operating systems will be available more often than upgrades for Linux. Higher demand equals greater availability – which in total makes one operating system superior to another.

How To Choose The OS That Suits You Best For Forex Trading?

Don’t think that choosing a Linux operating system is easy. Unlike Windows, whose core has not changed significantly in the last ten years – this is not the case with Linux. Before the user decides which Linux OS to use – it is necessary to study carefully which one would be most suitable for the user’s needs.

Of course, proponents of Linux will say that Linux is better no matter what – but one needs to be realistic. If you are a beginner and you don’t have any special experience in none of these two operating system – consider which one might be easier for you to use.

Linux Or Windows?

The last and most important question for the end – Linux or Windows? Which is better? It depends. It depends on whether you are a user whose main goal is programming and working with open source programs – or you are a user who wants his operating system to have compatibility, ease of interface and use, wide availability in terms of programs. It all depends on needs and tastes, which are not discussed.