Why and When You Need Window Replacement – 2020 Guide

Sooner or later, every homeowner will need to plan a window replacement to keep their place in the very best condition. But how to know when it’s the right time to consider the issue and how to navigate the variety of replacement window types?

While there are lots of options for replacement available, this service requires a thorough approach to anything from the window selection to finding a reliable window company. The science of successful replacement window installation lies in identifying the warning signs on time and purchasing energy-efficient materials for a longer lifespan and increased durability.

How to Tell If You Need Window Replacement?

Your Energy Bill Is Higher Than Usual

The window insulation wears out over time, regardless of how much money and effort you’ve put to perfect your energy savings. When your bills get higher one after another, check if the overall insulation still works. If everything seems to be normal, that may be one of the signs you need to replace your old ones.

Noticeable Drafts

When you feel the chilly breeze coming into your home, something has affected the integrity of your windows. Whether they’re cracks in the glass or breaks in the frame, it’s time to consider replacing those details, as drafts may be harmful to your health.

Windows Stuck

If you have trouble opening your window and it closes in spurts, that means they’ve stuck to the frame due to frequent painting. Under several layers of paint, the frames may start to twist, thus blocking the sash from moving. If you also notice rust on the hinges and latches, the repair is not advisable here. Instead, focus on an immediate full replacement.

Windows Feel Cold

In general, single-pane are always cold to the touch. But if you happen to feel cold from your double-paned windows, they’re not in the proper condition. In the best scenario, these should feel moderately cold even during harsh winters.

Window Repair or Painting Is Impossible

At some point, you will realize that it would be the last layer of paint for this window. When the wood is rotting and the paint is cracked and peeling, replacement would be a more sensible decision rather than repair in terms of cost-efficiency.

How to Plan Window Replacement

Decide on a Budget and Choose Your Goals

Naturally, before you decide to invest in new windows, you will need to calculate how big your budget for this investment is. That way you will be able to narrow down your choices to a couple of ones that actually meet these criteria. When you start thinking about getting new ones, you will see that there is a lot of things that you need to pay attention to and how these will affect the price. You will need to conduct research that will provide you with an insight into all of these elements before you can actually say that you made the decision.

Like with pretty much anything in this world, before you actually do the replacement you need to decide on what your goals are and what you’re trying to achieve with completing this task. Most of the time the goal is lowering the electricity bills, increasing the efficiency of the energy, and improving the overall aesthetics of your home. You can be sure that this list will have a huge positive influence on completing your goal in a short time as possible and you will be as efficient as it is possible.

Old Ones Can be Repaired

Just because they are not looking their best, it doesn’t mean that you need to completely change them. You can look for some restaurateurs who can actually turn your old and rusty windows in completely new ones that don’t have any sign of damage on them. This is the option that can save you a lot of money. At the same time, you will keep the initial design of your house and will not need to change some other things in order to complement the new ones.

There are some examples that can be as effective as new ones. We would like to provide you with an example of you having a really old house. That doesn’t mean that it is bad, it is just old. Let’s say, it was built about a hundred years ago. Some of these houses have pretty great old-school windows or other elements that are impossible to come by in this day and age. There is no reason for you to throw them in a garbage can and buy new ones if this is not essential.

Choose the Type of Window

When you know that it’s time for window replacement, there are a couple of things to consider on your way to making it not only practical but also aesthetically appealing. There’s a vast variety of types including casement, single and double-hung, slide, bay, and awning ones. Since they are something that complements your home style both inside and out, you should make sure they fit your interior and the architectural feel of the whole house.

Decide on The Material

There are three common materials: wood, aluminum, and vinyl. Each of them has its pros and cons. If you have your eye on wood ones, for example, you should expect high maintenance with regular repainting and fixing splintering. In contrast to wood, aluminum windows don’t rot. However, they can oxidize. Keep in mind that aluminum doesn’t form a temperature barrier, so when it’s very cold or hot outside, they will feel that way to the touch.

Lastly, vinyl is a sustainable weather-resistant material that requires little upkeep with time. All of them may be a good complement to your home, but you should know what to expect from each material. Also, it’s wise to look for energy-efficient options that will retain heat and hence prevent your monthly utility bills from getting higher.

The Design

According to the statistics done back in 2016, we can see that owners have around 73% of their investment into new windows back after they sell their house. But it is essential to know that you need to have new items to complement the existing design the house already has. Just imagine you would like to buy a new house, and you stumble across a certain house you really like.

However, some parts of the house are pretty far from the original design of the house itself. In this case, you would either ask for a price reduction since you would need to replace this element and install a new one, or you are going to decline the offer and go home. Matching the style, the house already had is essential and will surely add to the resale value of your home. This is without a doubt.