How to Win at Sports Betting – 2020 Guide

It’s common knowledge that the sports betting industry can be extremely difficult and even frustrating at times, but that doesn’t have to be the case. There are ways to win at sports betting, but it takes a solid and consistent approach to get it done.

In this article we will also provide you with some sports betting knowledge. If you are looking to win at sports betting, then you will follow the tips in this article and put them into practice as you try to navigate the industry. And, if you’re looking for a little help from a sports handicapper, one of the most transparent and reputable can be found on this site as an example.

Remember as we get into this article that it’s always about having fun!

Bankroll Management

Before you even start placing bets, one of the most important things to come up with is a bankroll management system. The sports betting industry requires money to be spent, and you need to come up with a strategy before you even make your first bet.

There are several key components to a bankroll management plan, but this plan will be different for everyone. One of the most important things to consider when coming up with this plan is how much money you are willing to spend when betting on sports.

The next step is to determine how much money you are looking to deposit at a sportsbook and if you are looking to deposit money at just one sportsbook or multiple locations. I understand that this plan will look different for everyone, but it is important to come up with a system before making any bets.

Same Betting Unit

When coming up with your bankroll management plan, you also want to determine what your betting “unit” will be. A unit is the amount of money that you are willing to lay with every bet that you make.

Most sports betting experts would agree that you need to use the same betting unit for all of your bets, and I would agree. Using the same unit for each bet will take some of the decision-making process out of the equation.

This unit can change as you get more comfortable in the industry, but don’t ever assume that any particular bet is more important than another.

Wide Range of Sports

Another way to win at sports betting is to turn your attention to several different sports or leagues. This will give you a better chance to find good betting options, and you won’t be stuck searching for matchups.

I would suggest that you never bet on a sport or league that you are not familiar with, but it is important to learn about as many different sports as possible. You don’t have to become an expert in every single sport to win at sports betting.

Show Patience

One of the most important aspects of betting on sports is to show patience at all times in the industry. This can be extremely difficult as bettors are always looking for the next opportunity to win some money.

I understand where you are coming from, but I promise you that there will always be great betting opportunities each day. If you can show patience and take some days off, then it will eventually pay off in the long run.

There are days when there are no good betting options, and those are days that you simply need to take off and not place any bets. Just because there are sporting events taking place, it does not mean that there are solid betting matchups.

Don’t be afraid to take a breather every now and then to re-assess where you stand in the sports betting industry. The games and sporting events will always continue, and you can always get back into the game whenever you wish.

Buy Picks

Another way to win at sports betting is to buy picks from a handicapper. I am one of those handicappers that sell my picks to sports bettors, and my success rate speaks for itself.

There are several reasons to buy picks from a sports handicapper, but the biggest reason is that it can help you win money. Getting expert advice from a sports handicapper is always a good idea, and I would be glad to help you out in this industry.

Don’t Chase Losses

Another important thing to remember if you want to win at sports betting is not to chase losses. You are going to suffer losses in the sports betting industry, and you can’t try to make up for those losses immediately.

If you enter the sports betting industry understanding that losses will come, then you will be in the right mindset to win at sports betting. As a handicapper that has been in the industry for more than 20 years, even I have some rough days that lead to some losses.

Follow Your Mind, Not Your Heart

If you plan on getting serious about winning at sports betting, then you have to leave your heart out of the equation. I strongly suggest never betting for or against your favorite teams as it will cloud your thinking and lead to some bad decisions.

Any time that you place a bet, you want that bet to come from your mind and not your heart. Take your personal beliefs out of the equation, and it will lead to a much higher rate of success.

Don’t Bet While Drinking

I get it; most people enjoy having a few beers when watching sporting events. I am not against drinking while rooting for your favorite team, but alcohol has no business in the sports betting industry.

One of the biggest mistakes people make when breaking into the sports betting industry is that they make most of their bets while drinking. This is a dangerous strategy, and it can lead to some unnecessary losses.

If you plan on drinking while watching a sporting event, it is better to get your bets in ahead of time and then simply root for a particular outcome. It’s perfectly okay to drink and watch sports, but it’s not okay to drink and place a bet on sports.