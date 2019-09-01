Why Your Brand Needs Outreach Strategies?

In this loud and noisy world, with so many developing brands, it is very easy for people to miss you out in the crowd. If you want to catch their attention you need to come out with something more than just promoting your brand yourself.

The promotion has always been a part of the business but nowadays people are not like before. They have become more sociable than ever. Before buying something they do a lot of researches and opt for many opinions and follow the current social trends. The people who lead these trends are called influencers.

More precisely, people believe them more. These influencers are the experts in their fields. And that is why people take their suggestions.

For example

If you want to be a tech expert and have an expert friend in the same field, won’t you take advice from him? It is because you are more likely to believe your friend than an outsider.

There comes outreach marketing where your brand reaches those experts so that they can suggest your brand to his audience. And that’s how you gain a new platform to show your capabilities.

What is outreach marketing?

Outreach marketing, popularly known as influencer marketing, is the marketing technique where the bloggers pitched their content like Degions or articles to some influencer who will recommend them to their audience. Thus, it is a method of growing your traffics by leveraging the audience from another brand.

In simple words

In outreach marketing strategy a third party, called influencer, is involved who is responsible for promoting and suggesting your brand to his audience. This is a win-win strategy. He wants to present his audience with good items and keep them happy. And you want him to promote your content. So if your content matches his preference he will share them with his fans.

Importance of outreach strategies

Better reach: Influencers have a large base of audience. Among them, many may not know your brand or may have heard of your brand name but never tired of the services or read your article. Because your brand has not reached to them. With outreach marketing, you to connect to more audience through the influencer.

With the recommendation from the influencer, more people will opt to check out your. Thus outreach strategies help you to grow brand awareness as well as your brand.

Enhance credibility: Outreach strategies help you to reach more people. This means that more people will go to your website and read your article. You will earn credibility and trust of the audience. This will increase your reputation as an expert in your niche.

If your content is popular and relevant enough under your niche, you may also earn some high-quality backlinks

Increased traffics: It is the dream of every blogger to have an increase in traffic every day. It may sound unrealistic to some people. But if you can get one link from the influencer or expert, it will help you to boost your traffic.

With outreach strategies, your brand name reaches more people, it means more will trust your brand and recommend them to others. This chain of recommendation will keep on increasing, as a result, your traffic will also increase.

Tips for effective outreach strategies

Identify the right influencer: Just sending an outreach email to anybody will not do. You need to do some research. You need to find out which influencer or expert fits your content the best.

Mainly there are two types of the influencer. The first category is high profile experts. They have huge base of audience. Once your brand gets a green signal from them, you can expect a huge traffic increase on your website. But unlucky they hardly reply to the unknown mails. So to grab their attention you need to write some awesome email subject.

The second one is medium profile influencer. They don’t have an as large fan base as he above one, but the number is sizable. They more actively reply to emails. For starters, they are good options.

There are some free tools like BuzzStream, Buzzsumo, etc. that searches influencers based on your demographic and gives you their details.

Display your brand’s value: In the body part of the email, you need to demonstrate the value of your content. Show him how your content will be beneficial for his audience. But make sure that your email is not very long and demanding. Keep it simple, short and convincing at the same time.

The pushing should be timely and matches their niche and audience. Don’t pitch a very old content which has been written a year ago. Work and post on the current trend. Research and focus on what the audience wants to read. When the influencer sees your effort he is likely to accept your invitation.

Add CTA : A great CTA mainly consists of three things:

A request

A link of your content which you want him to look at

Mention specifically what you want (a backlink or a retweet or post your content)

It’s a good opinion to add two CTAs in your mail. Add one CTA in the body of the mail, while you are pitching your content. Add another CTA at the end of the mail as a reminder of your request.

Let’s wrap up

To conclude, outreach marketing is the latest and most efficient method of promoting your content. It is a strategy where you get an opportunity to convince a large group of audience with your outstanding content. If one can use outreach marketing to their advantage, then the result will be mind-blowing. Just with a few simple tips and tricks, you can start planning an outreach email proposal.

So, if you are racking your brain to get an idea of promoting your brand, getting help from an influencer is not a bad idea. But while doing this, make sure you are on time and not too forceful while being pushy at the same time.

So are you up for outreach marketing?