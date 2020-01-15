Why You Should Visit Oman At Least Once in Your Lifetime

When people think about their next holiday destination, Oman does not necessarily come to their minds. However, people seem quite surprised when they find out that this Arabian country has a lot of visitors every year. And, of course, there are some good reasons why this is happening.

If you are thinking about traveling this year, you should seriously consider visiting Oman. But, if you do not know anything about this place, you might find this article helpful. In the text below, you will read some of the top reasons for touring this place, as well as some tips for traveling there. Let’s take a closer look:

6 Reasons Why You Should Go

There are literally hundreds of reasons why you should go to Oman, however, if I listed all of them, you would be reading this article for several reasons. That is why you will be able to read about the top reasons for going there. These reasons include:

1. The Natural Beauty is Incredible

This wonderful place is the home to various mountains, vast deserts, and over 1200 miles of coastline. That is why this travel destination offers mesmerizing natural environments each with its very own ecosystem. Opt for going to the deserts to meet the camels, or go dolphin and whale watching on the coast. If you are lucky enough, catch the seasonal turtle nesting event. There is so much you can explore.

2. You Will Meet The Nicest Locals

Once there, you might be surprised to find out that Omanis are the friendliest, most hospitable, and most generous people in the world. You will not be able to see someone without a smile on their face, and they enjoy inviting tourists to try their cuisine and fresh fruit. They are also incredibly compassionate, which is another thing tourists love about Omanis.

3. You Can See Several UNESCO Sites

Besides some historical cities, there is a wide range of archaeological locations that you can see. The site’s origins show various influences and periods of history, and some of them even go back to the pre-Islamic period. There are three locations that you can go to, and these locations are all protected under the UNESCO World Heritage list.

4. Their Cuisine Will Leave Your Taste Buds Craving

One of the most famous and delicious meals prepared in Oman is called Shuwa. This is a dish that you will definitely want to try since it is prepared in an interesting and unique way. Now, they will marinate the meat wrap it in either banana or palm leaves. After that, they will place the meat in a hole made in sand, where the meal will be slowly cooked over a course of one or two days. If you decide to tour this country, do not miss out on trying this amazing meal!

5. The Local Markets Are Amazing

If you want to buy souvenirs or take some great pictures, you should visit the souks – which are small markets that will give you the perfect experience. Once there, you can purchase various handmade items including bags, clothes, as well as household items that are created from leaves or animal hair. If you are interested in buying silver pottery or jewelry, you will be able to find some there as well.

6. The Museums, Architecture, and History

Besides it having incredible nature, Oman has an extra, mesmerizing thing to offer – its incredible architecture. The country saw various synergies between diverse nationalities and it is only natural that it has a lot of castles, fortresses, and old settlements. You can also choose to go to some or all of the museums which will help you understand and learn more about their history.

4 Things You Should Know And Do Before Visiting

Before booking a hotel or flight, you will need to do several things. These things include:

1. Obtaining a Visa

It is very easy to get a Visa for going to this country, and you can decide to purchase it when you arrive or you can do so online. The cost of the Visa will be different and the price will depend on how long you are planning on staying. If you want to see more information about purchasing an electronic visa for Oman, check out this website.

2. When to Visit

If you are planning on visiting this country, there is not really a criterion when you should visit it, especially since the weather revolves around extremely hot to pleasant all the time. The best time for going is from May to October and from November to April. The temperatures are mild during these months and there will be various events that you can attend.

3. You Will Want to Have Insurance

Oman offers tourists a wide range of activities from camping in the wilderness to incredible road trips. And, that is exactly why you will want to have travel insurance. Before you purchase it, make sure that it covers various activities, so, if you decide to do some dangerous activities, you will be covered in case anything happens.

4. Do Not Forget to Book Tours In Advance

There are various tours that you can go on, however, you will want to book them in advance. As previously mentioned, it is a popular travel destination for a lot of people, hence, you should choose the tours that you want to attend, and book them. You can opt for going on a tour of the Empty Quarter, Muscat City, Jebel Shams, Nizwa, and a lot more.

Conclusion

As you were able to read, there are so many reasons for visiting this wonderful country. Firstly, you will be able to enjoy their incredible cuisine, you can also enjoy its mesmerizing nature, you can visit various historical places that will take you back in time, and you can spend time with Omani people who are all incredibly friendly and hospitable.

So, now that you know why you should visit this country, as well as what you should know before visiting it, do not waste any more time, and start planning your trip to this wonderful Arab country called Oman.