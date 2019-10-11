Why You Should Visit Kenya At Least Once in Your Lifetime

Kenya is a wonderful country and one of the most famous safari destination in warm Africa. It is a country that is extremely diverse with incredible nature and surprising wildlife. Once you visit Kenya, there will be some memories that you will cherish forever – little things like the smell of Kenyan food, the amazing wildlife, and the mesmerizing landscapes. In this article, you will be able to read the top 5 reasons for visiting this amazing country, as well as some things that you should know before planning your trip to Kenya. Let’s take a look:

Five Reasons For Visiting Kenya

There are various reasons why you should visit this country, however, let’s take a look at the top 5:

Relax at The Pristine, Sandy Beaches

Kenya is fully equipped with beautiful, pristine beaches. They are perfect for taking evening strolls, sunbathing during the day, and watching the sunrise or sunset. Some of the top beach locations include Lamu, Diani, Mombasa, and Malindi which are also perfect destinations for water sports.

See the Big Five

Similar to other destinations in Africa, Kenya will allow you to see Africa’s big five – lions, rhinos, elephants, buffalos, and leopards. They can be found in all national parks in Kenya and you will also have the chance to see other animals including giraffes, zebras, gazelles, and antelopes. You can also choose to visit conservation parks like Ol Pejeta if you want to see the northern white rhino.

Experience the Amazing Museums and Historical Locations

If you did some research, you might know that Kenya has 6 world heritage sites and amongst these sites are some of the most wonderful historical locations. You can opt for visiting Fort Jesus, Lamu Old Town, and the Gedi Ruins. Also, there is a wide range of museums in Kenya that will allow you to learn more about Kenya’s culture and history.

Hike Through the Valleys and Mountains

As previously mentioned, there are some amazing landscapes that you can explore. From the tall Aberdare Range to the Ngare Ndare there are opportunities for you to camp, drive, or hike through these locations. Make sure that you do not miss the Menengai Crater, Mount Kenya, and the Rift Valley.

Try Not to Miss the Wildebeest Migration

One of the top reasons people choose to visit Kenya is the incredible sight of the annual wildebeest migration. Up to 250.000 wildebeest migrate to Tanzania in search of food and water, hence, do not miss the chance to see this wonderful event.

Three Things You Should Know Before Planning Your Trip to Kenya:

Your Visa

If you are traveling internationally to Kenya, you will need a passport and a visa to enter the country. According to the experts from evisa-kenya.com, there are three types of e-visas available including the single entry visa, transit visa, and a courtesy visa. Keep in mind that you should apply for an e-visa at least 3 months before your trip.

Required Vaccinations

Since Kenya has some locations where Yellow Fever occurred, you will want to get protected, especially if you are planning on going on a safari trip. The certificate you will get is valid 10 days after you get a vaccine. Also, it is recommended that you get Hepatitis A and B vaccines.

Travel Insurance

There are big chances that you will not need travel insurance, however, if a problem occurs during your trip, you will want to be covered. There are various insurance packages available, hence, you should look for one that will fit your needs and itinerary.

Conclusion

As you can see, there are various reasons for visiting Kenya – one of the most important ones being to see Kenya’s incredible nature and animals. Hence, do not waste any more time and start planning your trip to this glorious African country.