Cappadocia is as magical as something that would come out straight from a fairytale. From landscapes that are moon-like to underground tunnels and labyrinths, it is definitely something that should be high on your travel list. Here are some reasons why you should visit Cappadocia in Turkey:

1. Ride in a Hot Air Balloon

You will not truly be able to see Cappadocia unless you take a hot air balloon ride! Hot air balloons fill the skies above Cappadocia, and they all flight above the dramatic and lush landscapes. In order to have the best experience, take a hot air balloon ride at sunset and soar through the sky with impressive views of this region below. You will be able to get some of the most incredible bird’s eye view ever.

2. Explore the old, underground cities

These caves were made as early ass Hittite times and over the centuries, they were expanded as different hostile forces, such as the Arabs or Persians came to search for captives and riches. People would often escape to these underground cities to hide from these great armies. According to ToursCE, you will be able to explore and see rock formations with a maze of narrow tunnels and rooms that are all connected by halls.

3. The Lunar Landscapes

Cappadocia’s landscape was created by weather conditions. The lava from the volcanic eruptions created tuff rock, which rain and wind created into glorious valleys, iconic fairy chimneys, and cliffs. It is often referred to as a moon-like landscape and it could easily be mistaken from a scene in the Star Wars franchise.

4. Visit the Goreme Open Air Museum

Explore and wander around the open air museum to find a wide range of cave churches and their mesmerizing frescoes that date back to the 10th and 12th century. This open-air museum us a member of the UNESCO World Heritage List and was one of the first two sites in Turkey, hence it is quite meaningful and important.

5. It is perfect for hiking

It is quite hard not to appreciate the vast beauty while hiking in the valleys of Cappadocia. You can visit hike on amazing trails, such as the Rose and Red Valleys, Honey Valley, Pigeon Valley, and Love and Zemi Valleys. Each of these valleys has specific geological features that are all worth seeing and experiencing. If you love hiking, know that Cappadocia is perfect for you.

6. To eat food that you have never tasted before

Turkish food is quite delicious, but Anatolian cuisine is something else. You will definitely fall in love with the food in Cappadocia, from the cold dip called Hydari, Yogurt Corbasi which is basically a soup, to Dolma a stuffed eggplant or peppers, Manti which is Turkish pasta, and Borek which is stuffed baked pastries. According to Chartattack, you will be able to experience a wide range of tasty food and at the same time surprise your taste buds with some of the best food that you will try in your life.

7. To meet some of the friendliest people

The people in Cappadocia are all extremely helpful, welcoming, warm, and friendly. You will be able to see this with every new person that you meet, from the hosts in your hotels to the staff and owners of restaurants, and even people whom you might stop on the street to ask for directions. They will make time to have a genuine conversation with you and to help you out. You will love the hospitality and warmth in Cappadocia.

Conclusion

These were only 7, out of thousands of reasons why you should visit this lovely Turkish region. Hence, do some research and see what other wonders you can see in this glorious region.