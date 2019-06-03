Why you should spend your vacation in Tanzania?

There is really something that suits everyone on holiday in Tanzania. From magnificent game reserve boasting with wildlife to breathtaking beaches, luxurious hotels and all the way to their amazing food and culture. Here are just some reasons why you should consider traveling to this beautiful place for your next vacation:

1. The Great Migration

As we all know, Africa is full of wildlife experiences, but one of the most wonderful ones to witness is the Great Migration. This experience is once in a lifetime and it is on the bucket lists of a lot of people who want to travel to glorious Africa. Imagine seeing millions of wildebeest crossing the plains in search of fresh grass? It is something that you will never forget.

2. Mount Kilimanjaro

Located in Tanzania, Kilimanjaro is the highest mountain in Africa. For the local Chagga people, the mountain represents a life force that provides rich soils and endless sources of fresh, pure spring water. If you want to check out some expeditions that you can book, check out this website.

3. The Food

Tanzanian cuisine is a combination of traditional African food with strong influences from the Arabic/Indian cuisine, especially on the coast and in Zanzibar. If you are a foodie, you will not want to miss the amazing Stone Town night food market, where you can find various meals and ingredients. This incredibly lively market is a must-see when in Tanzania.

4. The Incredible Maasai People

The Maasai people inhabit part of southern Kenya and northern Tanzania. They are well recognized by the special red cloth they wear which is referred to as Shuka and they are famous for their energetic customs. They welcome visitors without any problems and tourists will be able to experience their culture and lifestyle.

5. The wildlife and birdlife

Tanzania is the home to the largest amount of animals in Africa, as well as over 1.000 bird species to search for in the country. It is also the home of the world’s most treasured national parks and reserves, including the Selous Game Reserve, which is the home to more than 120.000 elephants, 160.000 buffalos, and 2.000 rhinos. It also has the largest amount of wild dogs, crocodiles, and hippos.

6. The Ngorongoro Crater

The world’s largest intact volcanic caldera is located in Tanzania. This place is a haven to a wide range of animals, hence the crater should be on your “must see” list. Also, the walls and backdrop of the crater can be perfect for taking some stunning photographers or videos, as you will be able to see various animals that are wandering through the grassland on the crater towards the lake.

Conclusion

Africa is one of the most diverse and beautiful places on this planet, home to various animals and tribes, as well as the pyramids and some of the most amazing natural places that you can see. Hence, I am completely sure that you will not regret visiting Tanzania.