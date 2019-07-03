Why You Should Pay Attention to Casino Bonus Offers

Nowadays, when playing at your favorite online casino, one can expect to win money not only by placing a wager on the chosen game or sports event, but also through acquiring promotions and bonuses offered by the company’s management, which tend to come in all different shapes and sizes (such as the £480 worth initial bonus of the Zodiac, which is a casino with £1 deposit only).

As these promotions come in a variety of shapes and sizes, so do the prizes they carry. Casino-promo.co.uk users have the opportunity to win extras such as cash prizes, prizes in bonus cash (must be wagered a certain number of times before withdrawal), free spins, free bets for sports betting, etc. Some clubs also offer generous VIP promotions, or loyalty program, through which one can win luxury trips, cars, various electronic gadgets and also prizes in money, which tend to reach hundreds of thousands in selected currency!

So, when selecting a casino website to play a round or two of your favorite game, watch out for the bonuses, which can be overviewed by visiting a “PROMOTIONS” section of the webpage. In order to better understand the concept of online games advantages, the following parts of this text will overview some of the basic cheers types that the players can expect.

Casino Promotion Types

All promotions offered by online casinos from all over the world can roughly be divided into three major categories:

Welcome (sign-up)

For current (active) players and

For high-rollers.

The first category includes four different types of bonuses: no-deposit, initial deposit match, initial deposit percentage and bonus for the selected payment method.

No-deposit bonuses are being automatically credited to the player’s account balance upon the process of registration. This type of prize requires no first stake to be realized. The second type of an online casino bonus comes as a fixed amount, which is defined by a defined match percentage of the initial deposit. For instance, if the casino offers the initial deposit bonus with a match of 100% up to €200, that would imply that the first deposit is being doubled (because of the match of 100%), and the maximum deposit amount that will be taken into account towards the promotion is €200 (because the limit for the amount of money is €200 as well). Percentage one offers a fixed percentage of the initial deposit as an extra amount. For example, the casino may offer a 20% bonus for the deposits between €100 and €500. Purchase method extras are offered by certain online gambling sites, especially for payment methods such as Neteller or PayPal. This is an additional chance for each newly registered player to increase his initial balance.

The second category of promotions comprises monthly/weekly re-load bonuses, prize draws happy hour and special.

Monthly/weekly re-load prizes are pretty useful for the player to increase his account balance. These are, in fact, standard deposit bonuses with a match percentage, or gifts with a fixed percentage. Prize draws can come in a variety of shapes and sizes and are usually organized as daily, weekly or monthly draws. The club organizes an overall prize pool which is then being divided among the drawn players according to terms and conditions. Happy hour promotions are being triggered in a randomly chosen hour and usually the casino awards either the customers that are online during that moment or those who realize a deposit during the selected period of time. Special promotions are totally randomized. One of these promotions is, for instance, birthday prize.

Additional info about prizes and promotions offered by online gambling sites worldwide can be found by visiting websites such as Wikipedia.

The Best 2019 Promotions

After getting familiar with common types of casino prizes and promotions, now it’s time to overview some of the best of them that are currently active. The list below shows the list of online gambling websites with the best promotions:

888

Jackpot City

Spin Palace

King Billy

Casumo

888 Casino greets all newly registered customers with no-deposit gratuities worth £88! The players also have the opportunity to seize the 100% match first stake gift up to the maximum amount of €140. The minimum required a deposit in order to claim this promotion is set at €20. The casino also offers a €1500 worth welcoming package. It contains gifts for the first five deposits. The first deposit prize carries a match of 100% up to €100, the others come with a match of 30% up to the maximum amount of €350.

Jackpot City offers a welcoming package worth up to the maximum of €1600. This package includes gratuities for first four placed stakes. These bonuses all come with a match of 100% up to the maximum of €400.

Spin Palace Casino awards all new players with deposit prizes for the first three placed stakes. These gifts carry a match of 100% up to the overall gratuities package amount of €1000.

King Billy offers a welcoming package worth €100, divided into first four deposits. The 1st is a 100% bonus up to €200, the 2nd is the 50% bonus up to €200, while the 3rd and the 4th carry a match of 25% up to €300.

Casumo offers a generous welcoming package worth up to €1200 plus 200 free spins!

Conclusion

So, when choosing a proper online casino to play a hand of poker or a round of an online slot, be sure to check the offers for promotions and gratuities because they can increase your balance, creating more funds to enjoy your favorite games and potentially win massive payouts!