6 Reasons Why World of Warcraft is Still Popular in 2020

Even after World of Warcraft’s initial release in 2004, it is still considered to be the number one MMORPG on this planet right now and it probably has the highest amount of players too. If you were to ask anyone who is a fan of this genre what you should play, everyone would first answer with World of Warcraft. This game has set such a high standard that it hasn’t been changed for more than 15 years, it truly is a masterpiece done by Blizzard.

Even if you do not agree with the changes made in the latest expansions such as Legion in 2016 or Battle for Azeroth in 2018, you can’t deny that it still holds its charm that it did back in 2004. But, what is that charm that makes it so interesting? What are the real reasons why World of Warcraft is still objectively the best MMORPG ever made? Well, to help you understand why it is so good and to help you make the decision whether you should play it, here are some of those reasons.

Sixteen years of content

The problem with the MMORPG genre is that it takes a lot of years to create enough content to please players, especially if they are veteran users of this genre. So, any new gem that gets released becomes dull and void of content after a few months and you would have to wait for another few months or maybe even years for new big updates, DLCs or expansions.

Fortunately, people always have the option to go back into World of Warcraft that provides you with thousands of hours of content. You have the option of playing on several different continents that are filled with all kinds of landscapes, enemies, bosses, dungeons, and raids. Picking different races provides you with a different experience. This is what makes WoW so attractive to gamers.

And the fact that these giant continents are not just filled with repetitive content or quests is even more amazing. A lot of game developers like to print out the same boring characters and enemies throughout a certain area and the only thing different is their levels and a slight change in character design. This is simply not enough to keep a player interested.

If you have already played through the leveling phases and early max level grinding phase, you should probably look for a mythic dungeon boost which you can find one at boosthive.eu.

It’s balanced

Well, a lot of hardcore WoW users would probably not agree with this statement, especially after the release of Battle for Azeroth. But, when you consider that World of Warcraft is backed by eight different expansions, thousands of different updates and who knows how many game-altering changes. When you consider just how many different races and classes are available, it truly is remarkable how they manage to keep it this balanced after all these years.

So, if you are more into the player versus player modes and competitiveness, you will find out that the class you picked is more than enough to handle everyone else, no matter what you picked. Although, I do have to admit there are still some classes that are too overpowered, but they will probably be fixed in the next expansion which is set to release in 2020.

Still very active

You might think that a game that is 16 years old would be outdated, filled with expert players that you will never be able to beat which will lead to boring experience. You would be very wrong if you think that.

It is so user-friendly at the beginning of the game, almost anyone can get into it. Doesn’t matter if you are thirteen years old, a young adult or a parent with a baby. You will be guided into every race, class and spell you have in your spellbook. You can relax and enjoy your time or you can become a hardcore player that learns every single trick in the book. The choice is completely yours.

During your adventure throughout the world, you will meet the worst, the best and average players. In other words, you will be acquainted with players of every level of skill, so you won’t have to worry about everyone being “too good” at the game.

Looks good, but it’s not too demanding

Another reason why WoW is so popular is the fact that you can still play it on the same potato PC from 2004 you had. You won’t have to worry about whether your weak integrated GPU laptop will be able to handle it because it probably will. Any PC from this decade will be able to handle this game’s graphics.

However, just because the game can run on very poor PCs, does not mean that it doesn’t look good. If you decide to crank up the graphic settings in options, it will look beautiful. Although, you will need a stronger computer to handle it. It might not look graphically superior to other games, but when you consider how many players are online and how big is the world, it makes sense why it is so demanding at high settings.

Keep in mind, entering highly populated areas such as cities like Orgrimmar and Stormwind will cause a lot of lag and low FPS.

Constant updates

Not only does World of Warcraft gets awarded with a brand new expansion every two years for the past decade and a half that brings huge changes. But, Blizzard also provides players with a lot of updates throughout those two years. Whether its balance changes, new map content or even new raids.

Interesting Lore

Not a lot of people care about the lore of MMORPG games, but if you are interested in the story of World of Warcraft, you will be surprised just how complex it is. You can read the lore of the quests and follow everything that’s going on through the game or you could purchase the books about WoW.