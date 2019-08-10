Why Wooden Toys Are Good For Children?

The first toy ever created was a wooden one and if you think about it, wooden toys have never really gone out of fashion. For all the types of materials toys are made nowadays, wooden ones are still the most quality buys you can make. Wooden toys might feel outdated, but they are the center point of every home, playgroup, pre-school, kindergarten, and daycare in the world. However, wooden toys are making a big return because parents across the world recall their own childhood experience playing with them. Back then there were no sophisticated toys or gadgets from the digital age, so consumers opt for the more traditional toys as a way to have them relive that same experience.

The biggest advantage of wood is the overall curb appeal it gives to toys. But that’s not the only advantage.

In this article, we’re going to talk about why wooden toys are good for your children.

1. They Are Environmentally Friendly

Wooden toys are a better option than plastic toys because they are made from sustainably sourced wood. Due to the fact that they are organic, it makes them biodegradable and recyclable, unlike plastic toys. Wooden toys are also free of dangerous chemicals as they are made with eco credential paint. Sometimes paint isn’t even used on the toys, which is a big advantage in being free of toxins.

2. Wooden Toys Have Educational Qualities

There was a very popular case back in 1976 involving the pioneer of educational psychology, Dr. Lawrence Mestyanek. He noticed that children and infants who suffered from learning disabilities had lacked educational toys for the purpose of picking up where their disability had left them. So he had sought out to change that by making a few wooden toys for educational purposes himself. He created new toys and gave them to the children with learning disabilities to play. The children quickly picked up on the educational qualities, effectively changing their lives. According to deineholzeisenbahn.de, wooden toys with the most educational qualities involve puzzles, building blocks, and miniature construction sets. All of these toys help children with literacy, numeracy, problem-solving, and motor skills problems.

3. They Help You Concentrate

It’s a very popular thought that workplaces with lots of wood are excellent for stimulating positive brainwaves that help us calm. Wood has calming effects that put our minds and bodies at ease, effectively helping us tackle real work. The same can be said for wooden toys and children. Children who are in direct contact with wooden toys are proven to be more relaxed than the ones surrounded by plastic toys. Wood helps us overcome negative feelings, and wooden toys do the exact same thing with children. Unrest and anxiety can be treated if we take a simple stroll in the park, where there’re lots of wood surrounding us.

4. They Are Durable

Toys made out of wood are extremely durable because children tend to bash them while playing. Plastic toys are quite brittle and anything from the digital world can malfunction. Wood, however, is extremely durable and can withstand any form of damage. Wooden toys are passed on from generation to generation, ensuring that a piece of history remains in the family tree.