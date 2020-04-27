Why Whites Shouldn’t Appropriate Black Hairstyles

Two video clips on TikTok went viral when a user by the name Kayla Jaidenn shared her thoughts on whether white people should wear braids. At least that was a starting point.

She claims that white culture can not be appropriated like black culture, because the latter has been marginalized for a long time. Kayla continues how America was founded on white supremacy formula, mentioning that Francis Scott Key who wrote “Star-Spangled Banner” was a devout white supremacist who came from a rich slave-owning family in Maryland.