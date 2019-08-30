Why Visit Cambodia At Least Once in Your Lifetime?  

South-East Asia is full of incredible countries to visit, and Cambodia simply might not be at the top of your list. However, it is a country that has a lot to offer. Experiencing its rich culture and history, seeing the amazing landscapes, walking through bustling cities, and meeting the hospitable people of Cambodia, might leave you wanting to visit it again someday.

Before we take a look at some of the reasons it should be on everybody’s bucket list, here are a few tips to know before visiting.

Essentials to know

Cambodian riel (KHR) is the official currency, however, it is mostly used in small transactions. US dollars are widely accepted and are even preferred in many cases. The peak months for visiting are from November to April, but the best times to go might be in April, May, and June.

In many cases, visitors can get a visa upon arrival, but it is best to get one before traveling. You can get a visa online to avoid any problems. To learn more about it, visit go-cambodia-online.com. Now let’s take a look at why you should travel to the Kingdom of Wonder at least once in your lifetime.

Angkor Wat

The country is filled with stunning archaeological sites and has no shortage of temples. Most people travel to see the famous Angkor Wat – the largest religious monument in the world and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The Angkor Temple complex was built during the Khmer Empire and consists of numerous temples, an ancient forest, and Angkor Thom – the old walled capital city.

The Culture and the People

Cambodians are well known for their hospitality and you will be greeted with warm smiles and welcomes as soon as you enter the country. The gentle and modest nature of the people can be felt wherever you go. Keep in mind that anger doesn’t sit well with Cambodians, so being patient and kind goes a long way when interacting with local people.

From the amazing apsara dancers, traditional music, elaborate ceremonies, to festivals, and many more, there is an abundance of culture to be experienced during your trip. The cities are lively, full of innovative bars, riverside cafes, and restaurants.

Remote Islands and Beautiful, Diverse Landscapes

The countries beautiful islands are often overlooked, but it has enabled them to remain unspoiled, with most of the islands maintaining their authenticity.

If you are looking for a place to have fun, Koh Rong is the place for you. It is the most popular island to visit, full of bars and parties. Visit Koh Rong Samloem if you want to enjoy pristine sandy beaches and tropical flora, and if you completely want to get away from everything Koh Ta Kiev is perfect since it only has bamboo huts and beautiful beaches, and no electricity or wi-fi.

Delicious Food with Unique Tastes

Cambodian cuisine is just as equally delicious as Vietnamese or Thai, although not as famous.

Pork and chicken are the most popular, although seafood is prominent in coastal areas. Rice and noodles are common with many meals. Herbs are more commonly used than spices, and ingredients like limes, lemongrass, shallots, and bananas are used in many dishes to add flavor. The country’s staple dish is fish amok – a curry made with coconut milk.

Whether you want to enjoy beautiful, sandy beaches, explore the bustling city, enjoy the cuisine and culture, or trek through the jungle, there are so many wonderful things to see and do in Cambodia. That is why should consider visiting it as soon as possible.