Why Teens are Prone to Mental Health Issues 

Raising teenagers can be challenging. It’s a time when they become rebellious and difficult to deal with. They also face mental health issues. Here are some reasons why they’re more prone to these problems than at any other point in their lives.

They undergo emotional transformations

Once children become teenagers, they undergo emotional transformations. They deal with hormonal changes that make them feel uncomfortable. They also start to feel insecure, especially with their bodies. They wish to explore the world alone and be more independent, but they also worry that they might not do it. These uncertainties make them feel anxious, and in some cases, depressed.

There are more changes at school

As children develop, there are more expectations about what they should do. They have to progress academically. They also need to build more relationships. There was a time when they enjoyed school, and things are no longer the same. There’s also more pressure to do well since they have to go to college eventually. These things add up and contribute to mental health challenges.

They start to have an ego

Children don’t care about how they look or what they do. As long as they’re having fun, it’s good enough. It’s not the same with teens. They start to feel awkward because of how they look. They also become more conscious about their actions. There are socially acceptable norms that they have to follow. Failure to do so makes them struggle.

There’s a need to fit in

High school students also struggle to fit in. They realize that their values, interests, and skills might not be the same as everyone else. They’re also not as popular as the other students at school. Hence, they become more insecure. They don’t know if they will try to fit in or be themselves. They also worry that not adjusting will make them feel left out.

Parents have high expectations

You could also be the reason behind your children's mental health struggles. You keep comparing them with people their age. You also tell them what to do and how to act. There's nothing wrong with guiding your children to the right path. The problem is when you overstep. Realize that everyone is unique. You can't expect your children to be the same as others. You also can't dictate to them what they should do to succeed. Putting pressure might motivate some, but not everyone can handle it.

Social media is the culprit

While teens have always been problematic, it’s not something new. However, social media exacerbated the issue. It made them feel insecure about themselves. When they see how good-looking others are, they feel bad that they don’t. The same is true with teens from not-so well-off families. They get jealous when seeing vacation-related posts. There are also online interactions you might not be aware of. Social media can harm teens in many ways, and you have to guide them in using it. If they’re below 18, you can’t allow them to have social media accounts yet. If you do, use parental control apps. They let you know if there are emergency issues to address.

There’s information overload

The good thing about children is they know how to tune things out. If there’s anything they don’t want to listen to, they will ignore it. Teens don’t have the same ability. They’re already getting older, and it’s easy for them to get bothered by too much information. Since they’re not yet adults, they don’t know how to process it. It’s easy to feel overwhelmed when they hear a lot.

They have concerns about the future

Teens also start to be curious about what the future holds. They learn how to plan their day or budget their money. While it’s a good thing that they’re a step closer to maturity, it can also be puzzling. They begin to worry about their future. Overthinking could lead to an anxiety attack. Again, it’s where your role as a parent is critical. Make sure you always talk to them about the future and why they shouldn’t feel too worried. Give advice on how to navigate the tricky path ahead since you’ve been there.

There’s still a stigma on mental health

It’s challenging for some teens to deal with mental health issues because they don’t want people to judge them. There’s a stigma on people facing mental health challenges. They worry that if others would know, they will get judged for it. Therefore, they resort to keeping the secret to themselves. They also don’t share problems with anyone, even at home.

There’s a strong desire for independence

Teens also want to be away from family and carve their own path. However, due to the lack of financial resources, they can’t do it. They have no choice but to rely on family. Sometimes, they can’t stand people at home, and they wish to be elsewhere. The problem is they also don’t know if it’s the right time to leave. This constant struggle leads to depression.

Your presence is crucial

As a parent, you have more responsibilities when you’re raising teens. You’re lucky if they remain sweet and loving like they were as children. However, you can’t expect teens not to go through a rebellious phase. They face all these problems and might not know how to handle them. Therefore, your role as a parent is more critical. Make sure you stay present at all times. Ask questions about how their day went or what they intend to do the following week. You may also try to get to know their interests and do some activities with them. You can’t be a perfect parent, but you can always improve your skills.