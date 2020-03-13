Why It’s Important to Serve Wine at the Right Temperature – 2020 Guide

It is hard to find a person that is not willing to drink a glass of alcohol. We do not support people that are drinking a lot of alcohol every single day. These people do not understand the true point of different drinks.

A glass of alcohol serves as a drink that will make you feel nicer. For something like that, you do not have to drink the entire bottle of whiskey. First of all, you won’t remember anything. How do you know that you had the best night of your life when you can’t remember 90% of the things? Despite that, a headache is something that you can expect tomorrow. So, why would you overdo it?

Instead, the true lovers of alcohol know how to drink it and which drinks to drink. One of the drinks that most people like to consume is wine. The true wine lovers never drink more than 2 glasses of wine per night. Yet, that doesn’t mean they will drink every type of wine. Except that, it matters to them how the wine was stored before it was served to them.

Well, one of the most important things for them is the temperature of the wine. If you are willing to fully enjoy this drink, then this should be important to you as well. The true taste of the wine comes only when you keep it at the right temperature.

Why Should I Care about Serving Temperature?

We have noticed that the wine temperature is quite often overlooked. Yet, as we said, it is one of the most important factors that will ensure you joy. If the serving temperature is correct, then it will unlock the full aromas and flavors of the wine.

Still, there is one small thing that might confuse you. Do not ever forget that each wine that you can find on the shelves of the store is different. It doesn’t mean that one temperature is suitable for all of them.

Because of that, this is the subject that we need to analyze. Many people stopped consuming wine because they were not taking care of serving temperature. Simply, they didn’t like the taste.

Before Everything, Prepare Yourself with Equipment!

Okay, we already determined that the right serving temperature of the wine is important. Yet, will you be able to go the entire process correctly if you do not have the right cooler or fridge? Because of that, we suggest you visit TemperatureSensei.com and check the best wine coolers. We believe that these items will make the entire process a lot easier.

Now, let’s get to the point. Let’s see together which temperature is suitable for each type of wine.

Red Wine

There are two different things that you should know about red wine. First of all, this type of wine contains a high number of tannins. Despite that, it is important to know it also contains a low acidity. When you look closer, these two characteristics split red wine from the others.

Because of that, you need to be careful with this sort of wine. The right serving temperature is between 14 and 18 degrees Celsius. However, this also depends a lot on which sort of red wine you are planning to consume.

For example, elegant red wines should be served at 14 degrees Celsius. The mid structured and dessert ones should be served at the temperature between 14 and 16 degrees Celsius. Finally, the type that comes with a good structure and mature wines should be served at the temperature between 14 and 15 degrees Celsius.

So, red wine lovers, our message to you is to be careful. We can say that this type of wine is the most “complex” one.

Rose Wine

Rose Wines are quite similar to white wines (we will analyze them later). However, something that you should know about Rose wines is that they come with a high number of tannins. They are not high compared to red wines, but it is not something you should forget about.

Anyway, the right temperature depends a lot on how old the wine is. For example, the older wines that come with a good structure should have a serving temperature between 12 and 14 degrees Celsius. However, if your wine is younger, then the right temperature would be between 10 and 12 degrees.

White Wine

Well, first of all, we would like to compare white and red wines. When we talk about tannins, red wine is a big winner. The white wine does not contain a huge number of tannins. Despite that, it contains a lot more acidity compared to red wines. Because of that, the serving temperature is quite different.

For example, the young wines should be served at the temperature between 8 and 10 degrees Celsius. Yet, things are a bit different when we talk about dessert or mature wines. They would taste a lot better if their serving temperature is between 10 and 12 degrees.

Sparkling Wine

Well, the first thing that we need to explain is which types of whine this category includes. In short terms, this category includes different types of brut and dry wines. However, it also matters how these types of wines are produced. It includes both methods, Charmat Method (many people call it Martionetti Method) and Classic Method. Generally, this type of wines should be served between 4 and 6 degrees Celsius. When you look closer, this is the lowest temperature from our list. We believe that the coolers that we mentioned before would be a perfect match with this category.

Anyway, the temperature also varies. It depends a lot on the characteristics of the wine. For example, if you are a big fan of sweet and aromatic wines, then the right temperature to serve it is between 6 and 8 degrees Celsius. However, if you are planning to serve red sparkling wines, then the right serving temperature would be around 8 degrees.

Whichever type of wine you prefer, there is one common thing for all of them that you should know. It is important to put them in the fridge at least 1 hour before you serve it. The best possible time would be between 2 and 3 hours. However, if you are in a hurry, 1 hour would be enough.