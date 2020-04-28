Why Do Students Choose Online Classes in 2020

When choosing to study, many students are opting for online courses. The digital age allows us a seamless connection with just about anywhere in the world, all via an internet connection and a computer or tablet, and the world of online education has grown quickly around this ability. Over the past couple of decades, a wide range of establishments have begun providing online tuition for many different subjects, with the result that more people are choosing to study remotely. What are the benefits of online classes, and is this the way to go for you? The following are a few of the most common reasons people decide to study online rather than in the classroom.

1. Work and Study

Many of the students who opt for online study are those who are in full-time employment, and who are taking further education to advance their career or are perhaps studying a subject simply because they want to gain more knowledge. In some cases, employers will sponsor employees to take online courses that will result in the employee becoming more knowledgeable, perhaps with a view to them stepping up the ladder.

Online studying is perfect for working people as it allows for study in their own time, and often at their own rate. With many online courses, there is no time limit on the duration of the course, so should something get in the way – a child perhaps – they can break off and resume studying later. A good resource regarding the online study is www.educationspeaks.org, which you can check out.

2. Schedule Flexibility

This point is an extension of the above in many ways. A lot of remote-learning students choose the method because it gives them greater flexibility. Enrolling at a physical college means committing to the timetable that is put in place. The student needs to be in classes and tutorials at given times, regularly throughout the week and across the academic year. This is clearly not practical for people in full-time work, for example.

Online learning and its flexibility also appeal to people with families. Mothers who want to study can do so when the children are asleep, at school, or at other convenient moments, in their own time, and with no pressure to complete by a given time. If there are deadlines, they can usually be extended if circumstances require. This is the perfect way to study for a qualification that is not related to your current line of work – say you want to move to a different area of work – as the current employer need not be aware.

3. Cost and Convenience

The cost of studying can be quite extensive, especially should you choose to attend a university. There will be the tuition fees, to begin with – and these can be considerable – and then you have additional expenses that come with attending a college. You may not be able to find the course you want to study locally, which means relocating for the duration of your studies. This incurs finding somewhere to live – a property that will come with additional rent, bills, and the need for you to feed yourself and so on – as well as other expenses. Even if you do find a local college, you will also incur traveling costs to and from the campus.

To study online – and from home – you need a computer with a good internet connection and somewhere to make your study area. This could be a spare room or even a bedroom, or perhaps you could convert your garage into an office. Many homes already have a home office set-up, and most have a computer and internet access, so you are doing away with travel, relocation, and living costs, as the latter you are already paying! The main expense will be the cost of the course and the tuition, which is often lower than the equivalent classroom-based course.

4. Self-Discipline and Personal Advancement

It’s a fact that to get on with studying at home, and you need to be able to enforce a strong level of self-discipline. You need to complete your given projects when required and stick to a schedule, and not be tempted to slack! However, research has shown that, in fact, people who are committed to online learning exhibit greater self-discipline than those who are attending university.

Much of this is due to the fact there are fewer distractions. Of course, if you have family in the home, there will always be some distraction, but what we mean here is the temptation to join a bunch of fellow students and have an evening on the town – rather than working on that important essay – is not there!

The self-discipline you learn while engaging in the online study will also stand you in good stead for the future, where you may find it necessary in your work and other areas of your life.

5. Greater Choice

If you could not afford to move to a university that offered the course you are interested in, you may have been tempted to study something else that your local college does offer. This is a choice you will always regret. An advantage of online study is that there will be a course that suits you available, and even if it is run by an establishment a long way distant, that does not matter! The sheer choice of subjects and levels of education that you can choose from with online learning is simply unending.

This vast choice gives you the option to pick and choose what you want to study and when, and whether you take a full degree course or a series of smaller modules. There is a world of education out there, waiting for you to take advantage!

Final Word

Online study is not for everyone, but if you are looking for a convenient way of fitting further education around your work or family, it is the best way forward. Check out the many options in online study courses now, and you will be sure to find something that interests you.