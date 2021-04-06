Why Celebrities Are So Obsessed With Bitcoins

Bitcoin fever and Bitcoin as a topic seem like something that we won’t stop talking about any time soon. The fact that some of our favorite celebrities are in on it as well makes it even more intriguing, as well as interesting to participate and invest in. Have you purchased your first Bitcoin by now? Well, in this article, we will talk about some of your favorite Hollywood stars, as well as their obsession with BTC. Also, here is why you might get on this trend as well!

Top 3 reasons why you might want to get into Bitcoin

Bitcoin is getting popular due to social media

Bitcoin is nowadays becoming highly talked about on different platforms. This is why you might see a lot of your favorite celebs talking about it and working with different currencies as well as cryptos. A lot of people just love the way this concept sounds, and some connect it to their identity. If you wish to be cool and this topic appeals to you more than others, there is a high chance that this is due to social media. You can make a profit, as long as you understand how to approach it.

Volatility is also exciting

Ask most experts & BTC investors – they are in it due to volatility. With some cryptos, it can feel like a process of gambling, and a lot of people love that adrenaline rush that gives them hype. Prices can drop or rise in a day, and your faith is in the hands of miners. A lot of us are also drawn to high-risk high-reward investments since it is simply in our blood, and people who enjoy casino games might find it the most fascinating.

Provides you with hope

Although this might sound silly to some, feeling hopeful about any crypto is essential since it will keep you in it long-term. One data also shows that in the first half of 2020, millennials born between 1981 and 1996 accounted for only 4.6% of US wealth. If you are a firm believer that things will get better in the future you should consider investing in different kinds of cryptos. There are newer kinds jumping out on the market each day, although Bitcoin is the most popular kind.

Top 6 celebrities who are obsessed with BTC

Elon Musk

Elon Musk is the most influential person worldwide in general, as well as when it comes to BTC ownership & trading. In January 2021, a lot has changed after he added “#Bitcoin” to his Twitter bio. Because of this little step, BTC’s price went up by 25%. Although this info & data is quite private & personal, it is estimated that he owns only 0.25 BTC, but he is definitely in love with the process, or he is keeping it private & on the low for another reason?

Mike Tyson

Who would have seen this ‘match’, right? Former boxer Mike Tyson saw potential in BTC all the way back in 2015. He is a true fan of cryptos and he has even stated that he is grateful to be a part of the process & this revolution. He ended up collaborating with Bitcoin Direct and has launched a mobile wallet. If a big guy like him is in it, you’d also try and get interested, right?

Mark Cuban

Billionaire Mark Cuban has a net worth of 4.2$ billion and has had a love-hate relationship with cryptos thus far. He advised people to put at least 10% of their portfolio in Bitcoin but has changed his mind down the road and as some things happened in his business life. He has held many different cryptos early on and has been experimenting with them trying to find the perfect one. How secretive is he?

Snoop Dogg

Who would have thought so, right? Well, in 2012, this rapper was purchasing BTC, and he even talked about it on every platform. In fact, he even encouraged his fans to purchase his music and CD with Bitcoin. His album had a price label of 0.3 BTC. Nowadays, this is around $14,000. At the moment no one knows more about his current trades or investments since he likes to keep it private & to himself, but he is a firm believer in the power of it.

Kanye West

Joe Rogan’s podcast was the initial place where Kanye West announced that he had a thing for cryptos, and this happened not too long ago. Kanye is a visionary in many things (music & fashion-wise are his strongest fields) but he was also able to see the potential in this crypto. He doesn’t want to share his investments, but he is hooked on cryptocurrencies and won’t be slowing down with them anytime soon.

Floyd Mayweather Jr.

The famous professional boxer is among the top celebrities who love these investments. In 2017 he even tweeted that he was in Beverly Hills spending his Bitcoin wealth, and he was asking others to join him. For some time he even wanted to be addressed as ”Crypto” Mayweather. However, he was fined in 2018 by SEC for promoting an illegal initial coin offering, which just shows you how far some people are willing to go.

