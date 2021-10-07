How and Why Botox has Become the Norm

Botox used to be a treatment mainly used on celebrities and the elite for a younger looking image and maintenance of youth. Today, Botox has made its way to the general population and is a treatment common amongst not only celebrities, but your friends, family, and neighbors. It is even more common in larger cities, such as New York and Los Angeles, that are primarily run by fashion, beauty, and film. Medical spas in these cities, such as Miracle Face Medical Spa ( www.miraclefacemedspany.com ) located on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, are bumbling with new (and established) patients for a variety of beauty treatments, including, but not limited to, Botox.

So what has caused this increase in Botox treatments and why is it so common? The climb in Botox treatments over the past 20 years can be the result of a variety of factors, including not only the affordability and wide availability of the treatment, but the versatility of Botox itself. Though it is more commonly known as an age defying beauty injection, Botox injections serve a variety of purposes aside from wrinkle reduction. Here are a few reasons why Botox is the new go-to treatment for celebs and the general population alike, and why you may get on board too!

Affordable and Available

Of all cosmetic treatments, Botox is not hard to come by. In fact, most of the time you can even get Botox injections from a regular doctor or even a dentist, meaning that you don’t always have to go to a cosmetic clinic to get your treatment. Aside from its wide availability, Botox is relatively affordable, with an average price range of $200-400 per treatment area, such as the frown lines, horizontal forehead lines, or crow’s feet.

In some cases Botox treatments are even covered by insurance, should the treatment be for medical purposes. The price of Botox treatments can vary and is usually based on how much Botox you get, the treatment area, your geographical location, and the qualifications of your injector. A Botox treatment carried out by a board certified cosmetic surgeon in a large city for example, will likely cost more than a treatment administered by a nurse in the suburbs.

Versatility

Botox is primarily associated with wrinkle reduction and facial rejuvenation, however, this treatment actually has a ton of benefits that go far beyond wrinkle reduction. These benefits include not only other aesthetic purposes, but medical purposes as well. Aside from wrinkle reduction, Botox can be injected into the masseters for a jawline slimming effect, as the neurotoxin causes the muscle to relax resulting in a decrease in tension and size. Botox can also be used above and below the lip for what is called a ‘lip flip,’ in which the muscle causes the lip to flip upward making the lips look more plump.

Botox is used for medical purposes as well and is sometimes even covered by insurance. Medical uses for Botox include treatment for chronic migraines, excessive sweating (hyperhidrosis), and TMJ. In some cases Botox is also used in medical grade facials, such as the AquaGold facial which consists of microneedling using hollow needles that simultaneously inject a serum made up of Botox, Hyaluronic Acids, Peptides, and Vitamin C into the skin for reduction in pore size and overall smoother and clearer skin.

Normal People Get It

Botox isn’t only a procedure for wealthy celebrities anymore. It is common for cosmetic as well as medical purposes and is used by all kinds of people for a variety of reasons. It may be a bit more intimidating to those who are the first of their friend group to give this treatment a try, but once you realize that one or the other one of your friends gets regular Botox treatments, it normalizes the whole procedure and doesn’t seem as scary.

Some people even start getting Botox injections in their early twenties as a preventative measure to avoid the formation of lines and wrinkles in the future, as the treatment paralyzes the muscles and restricts the contractions that would typically lead to wrinkle formation. With more information on the treatment and its benefits, people are more comfortable getting these injections for themselves. At this point, there are even such things as ‘Botox Parties’ in which an injector comes to an event, gettogether, or party to give people Botox injections.

Botox can be intimidating to some, if there is a lack of general knowledge about the treatment and its benefits. The best way to go about your first Botox treatment is to speak with a medical professional, preferably a board certified plastic surgeon or dermatologist who is well rounded in all things cosmetic treatments. If you are someone who struggles with chronic migraines, excessive sweating, or TMJ, you can also speak with your general physician and dentist about treatment options using Botox. Keep in mind that Botox is the most common cosmetic procedure in the field of cosmetic medicine and FDA approved for various treatments, making it safe and effective.

While injectables aren’t for everyone, Botox is a well studied and tested treatment that offers a ton of amazing benefits for those undergoing regular treatments. Aside from Botox there are a few other brands of neurotoxins that are comparable to Botox, including Dysport, Xeomin, and Jeuveau, all of which serve the same purpose as Botox. While some people prefer one over the other, they are essentially the same thing, neurotoxins, which can be used for all the same purposes. Be sure to have a detailed consultation with your provider before undergoing any kind of cosmetic treatment to ensure successful results and professional treatment. While choosing your provider, it is also helpful to do your research on their qualifications as well as their years of experience, to confirm that the person injecting you does it properly and knows how to reach your desired result. Check out their reviews and before and after photos as well, to confirm that you like their work and trust them for your own treatment.