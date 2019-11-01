Why Aren’t People Happy with Their Jobs?

A lot of people feel like they have to force themselves out of bed on a weekday morning to go through their morning commute and slog through another day of tasks, all while daydreaming about their weekend plans. Here are some of the reasons why people aren’t smiling on the job, and what they can do to make it better.

1. Money Worries

Dealing with financial anxiety when it comes to personal spending habits is bad enough, so you can imagine what it’s like when it’s tied to your employment. One of the biggest things that keeps business owners up at night is cash flow. It’s difficult to enjoy the work when you’re panicking about every payment.

What Can They Do?

If owners need to bulk up their budgets, they should consider getting funding. They can go to banks to ask for small business funding, but there are strict requirements that a lot of owners can’t meet. For a better chance at success, they should go the non-traditional route.

An alternative funder can offer essential financial support for small business owners. The potential for approval is much higher than traditional routes, and the funding process is much faster. Click to learn more about FirstDownFunding options available for small business owners — this includes owners with bad credit histories, short credit histories and no assets.

2. Feeling Unappreciated

Researchers found that 79% of employees quit their jobs because they didn’t feel like they received enough appreciation and recognition for their efforts. That means a majority of people who decide to give their two weeks’ notice would have stayed if they received more positive attention.

What Can They Do?

Employees that don’t want to quit should talk to their bosses about how they feel. It’s possible that the boss greatly appreciates an employee’s efforts but has yet to vocalize it. A little bit of communication can go a long way.

3. Toxic Work Environment

A toxic work environment negatively impacts an employee when they’re sitting at their desk and when they’re at home. It’s the type of space that pushes employees to have break-downs in the bathroom and seethe on their drives home.

Here are some signs of a toxic work environment:

Superiors bully, disrespect or diminish employees.

Roles change constantly and without warning.

Employees are punished for speaking out about unfair compensation or unrealistic working conditions.

The organization is unresponsive and unsupportive when members need it most, like with cases of harassment, discrimination or serious illness.

What Can They Do?

When a single individual is toxic, employees should feel free to bring the issue to HR. But, when the entire work environment has proven to be toxic, employees can’t turn to internal resources for assistance. Sadly, the only way to deal with a toxic space is to leave it.

The average person spends around forty hours of their week on the job. That’s a lot of time to be filled with anxiety, disappointment or complete misery. Employees that aren’t happy — or at least satisfied — should read these solutions for the problems that are upsetting them at work. Hopefully, these fixes make the forty hours much better.