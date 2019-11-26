Why Are Your Feet Cold All of the Time?

Fall is here, which means that it’s time to put the flip-flops and open-toed shoes back in the closet. Now that the temperatures are dropping, you’re going to want to keep your feet protected and warm. Get yourself some wool socks and a thick pair of boots.

But, what if your feet still feel frozen? There are a number of physical conditions that can cause your feet to feel colder than usual. If you want to learn more about these conditions, be sure to continue reading:

1 – Iron Deficiency

If your feet are constantly cold, you may have an iron deficiency. Iron deficiencies impact the body’s ability to create red blood cells. Additionally, the red blood cells have a hard time producing hemoglobin (an essential protein that allows the cells to carry oxygen throughout the human body).

A noticeable sign of an iron deficiency is cold hands and feet. Here are some other signs that you should look out for:

Fatigue

Shortness of breath

Pale skin

Headaches

Dizziness

Fainting

Heart palpitations

Restless legs

If you have these symptoms, visit your family doctor and ask for a blood test. Thankfully, an iron deficiency diagnosis doesn’t have to be a serious issue. In most cases, you can simply resolve this by adding iron-rich foods or supplements to your diet.

2 – Poor Circulation

Poor circulation can impact your body’s ability to stay consistently warm — especially when it comes to your feet. If you’re looking for an easy way to improve your circulation, you should consider getting a pair of compression stockings.

Compression stockings are specifically tailored to improve the wearer’s circulation. This is thanks to their form-fitting design and top-of-the-line materials. By gently squeezing the legs, stockings encourage better blood flow through the lower limbs.

Compression stockings are specifically tailored to improve the wearer's circulation. This is thanks to their form-fitting design and top-of-the-line materials. By gently squeezing the legs, stockings encourage better blood flow through the lower limbs.

3 – Diabetes

Diabetes is a serious medical condition where the body can’t naturally produce insulin or where it can’t use the insulin it produces properly. One of the common symptoms of the disease is nerve damage. A patient’s foot will feel cold despite being warm to the touch. The damage can also cause numbness, tingling, and burning sensations.

The main reason you have to keep an eye on diabetic neuropathy is that it can make you less aware of small foot injuries, which can get quickly infected. There are several things that you can do to ensure your overall health and safety when you have diabetes:

Have an open line of communication with your doctor

Inspect your feet for scratches and cuts every day

Exercise regularly

If you are constantly dealing with cold feet, you may have an issue like iron deficiency, poor circulation or diabetes. Thankfully, getting the right diagnosis and treatment can finally help you warm your feet up.