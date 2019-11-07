Why Accounting is the Main Pillar of Business?

Accounting is responsible for measuring and analyzing economic reality, and the various operations of organizations in order to identify, measure and communicate the economic – financial information of the company for decision making. Therefore, it is undoubtedly a fundamental pillar in the administration of a company. That is why today there are computer applications that help us in this task.

It is a key tool for the financial management of the company, giving the administrator clear perspectives on its performance and development. It allows companies to establish national and international business relationships. Do you need a professional accountant or tax advisor? Visit lokalerevisorer.dk to know more details.

Why is it important to keep good accounting in the company?

Today’s companies are dynamic and must adapt to the globalized world. Having an efficient accounting system allows companies to have real and transparent information to compete, adopt new challenges and innovate in new ventures. Without an accounting what is the risk that the company runs? A company that does not manage accounting and financial information correctly runs the risk of instability and non-sustainable development of the business. In order for a company to maintain a good performance in its accounts and financial records in general, it must have controlled many factors that guarantee its stability and continuity.

Financial accounting – This has the function of providing all the necessary information to manage the economic life of the business and know the current status of your accounts. Generally this function is of an external nature.

Administrative accounting – Its primary key role is to interpret and accumulate every costs which are generated by the distribution or purchase in production of the company and the internal use of the company.

Advantages of accounting for a company

One of the pillars of business management is managerial accounting. It is what connects managers to the company’s financial information and shows them the way to go to improve business profitability. Corporate budgeting and corporate finance help build the true picture of the business situation, future projections, and shareholder data. The goal is to enable business control through budgets, cost and performance reports that expose failures, reveal how to correct them, and where to channel investment.

Accounting is an important source of information for the company, and within the infinite advantages of its application in the business world, the most important are:

It allows differentiating the expenses created by the owners over those generated by the business itself.

It helps to know what the production cost of a particular service or product is, allowing you to find out the price for which it should be sold.

At any time we can know the money we are earning, or losing.

Thanks to the balance sheet and the income statement, we can find out what our current financial situation is.

It allows us to prepare and determine in an effective and conclusive way all the financial statements, having real and direct access to the financial results of our commercial activities in a defined period of time.

Let you understand the business potential

You certainly recognize the importance of accounting, since it is an area that relates to billing, money flow and taxes. Account planning provides for the management of the decision making process by the sales representative. At this stage of management, he will develop an account profile with history, sales volume, profit margin, consumer needs. In addition, it is a basic requirement to formalize a business. Hence, ensuring good accounting management is an indispensable element in the foundation and development of a company. Accounting is necessary for any company because it allows you to objectively know your financial well-being. Therefore, hiring a professional accountant can be a good investment.