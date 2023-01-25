Who Will Win the 2023 Super Bowl?

Every year, two NFL teams compete against one another to win the Super Bowl and take their rightful spot as the best team in the league.

Everyone has their favorite team and hopes they have a chance to win it all.

However, a couple of teams rise to the top throughout the season and prove themselves to be contenders.

When looking for which teams are contenders, you can look at player statistics, team results, and even check out injuries to get a sense of who is in the best place to win.

With all of that in mind, this guide is going to take a look at some of the biggest 2023 Super Bowl contenders in the NFL and who we believe has the best chance to win it.

The Candidates

A few different teams have a good chance of winning the Super Bowl. Any team that makes the playoffs can technically win it all, but we feel that these few teams have the best chance so if you are interested in sports betting you might find our list useful.

Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys head into the playoffs with an equally great offense and defense. A deep playoff run has eluded them for years, but many believe that this could be their year.

Their rushing offense is particularly great, with both Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard having solid seasons. Their passing game is strong and highlighted by CeeDee Lamb, one of the single best young receivers in the NFL.

On the other side of the ball, their defense is well-rounded, with superstar Micah Parsons leading the charge.

Their defense has been solid at all levels and they have done a great job at stopping opposing offenses from getting going and putting up points.

Buffalo Bills

In a similar vein, the Buffalo Bills have one of the NFL’s best offenses and defenses. They can compete in all different types of games, whether an offensive shootout or a defensive battle.

Led by Josh Allen, the Bills passing and rushing offense is spectacular. They can put up a ton of points quickly, and their playmaking receivers (namely Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis) can stretch the field and make life tough for opposing defenses.

Their defense is solid at all three levels, and they have held opposing offenses in check. And they have not only allowed few points, but also some of the lowest opposing offensive yards in the league. They are a versatile team and will be comfortable no matter what types of playoff games they find themselves in.

San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have an incredible defense that is one of the best in the league, and teams have an especially difficult time running the ball against this team. They are top-5 in the lowest points and total yards allowed, and do an excellent job at keeping opposing teams out of the red zone.

Their offense is highlighted by the incredibly talented backfield which features Christian McCaffrey, who is one of the best and most versatile players on the planet.

Add to that their talented pass catchers of Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle, and you have a team poised to make a deep run in the playoffs. Brock Purdy has yet to show a ton as their starting QB, but many believe he is capable enough with the team he has around him.

Philadelphia Eagles

Heading into the playoffs as the potential #1 seed in the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles are another true contender. They are led by a great defense, especially on the passing side.

Their cornerbacks and safeties are very talented, and their defense as a whole does a great job of limiting yards.

The Eagles’ offense has run the ball well all season. This is largely due to their dual-threat QB Jalen Hurts, but Miles Sanders has also been incredibly underrated.

When it comes to their passing offense, the Eagles are all about the big plays. Despite their positioning in the league’s bottom half in terms of passing completions and attempts, they are top 10 in passing yards.

This is primarily due to the tandem of A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith, who surpassed well over 1,000 yards this season.

A late-season injury to Jalen Hurts is worrisome, but if he is healthy and ready to go for the playoffs, the sky’s the limit for this team. If he is hurt, however, it could spell the end of their chances.

Kansas City Chiefs

Last, but not least, you have the Kansas City Chiefs. They have the best passing offense in the NFL, have excellent pass protection, and have a run game that is improving.

The team has great players, but none is more critical to their success than Patrick Mahomes. They can keep up with anyone score-wise, and stopping them when they are firing on all cylinders is challenging.

Despite not running the most plays, they have significant play potential and put up the most points in the league this year (and most passing yards and TDS). Add a defense that is finally hitting their stride, and the Chiefs are a dangerous team.

The oddsmakers seem to favor the team, as well. Many experts have them as the most likely winner of the Super Bowl, likely due to a combination of their recent performance (winners of 5 straight games to end the season), their offensive firepower, and their steady improvements outside the passing game.

While the super bowl odds can always change and depend a lot on recent performance, the Chiefs look primed to make a push toward the big game once again.

While it wouldn’t shock us to see any of these teams win, we believe it will be the Chiefs who eventually hoist the Lombardi Trophy for the second time in the past couple of years.

Why The Chiefs?

So why do we feel that The Chiefs will win it all? Well, it all has to do with their record-breaking QB Patrick Mahomes. He is arguably the best in the league and has been for a while. He has an incredibly strong arm, is accurate, and can evade would-be sacks and keep the play alive.

He is nearly the perfect quarterback and even after losing Tyreek Hill, he has proven to be just as good (if not better). Mahomes has never lost more than five games in a season and has thrown for almost 200 TDs in the regular season, to go against less than 50 interceptions.

If they win the Super Bowl, it will likely be on the back of this fantastic player. However, the team also has a collection of great pass catchers, including TE Travis Kelce, and multiple running backs that have proven effective this season.

The team certainly prefers to pass over run, but since taking over the backfield in terms of carries, Isiah Pacheco has done a serviceable job.

On the other side of the ball, their defense has also been improving and, while not their strong suit, is more than capable of helping them reach (and win) the Super Bowl.

Because of their strong offense, teams throw against The Chiefs more than they run, so The Chiefs’ secondary could be the key in the playoffs on defense.

Conclusion

In conclusion, while there are plenty of potential candidates with great teams, the Kansas City Chiefs have the best shot of winning the Super Bowl in 2023.

Their passing offense and playmakers, along with a better defense than many think, means this team has a chance to win their second Super Bowl in the last four seasons.