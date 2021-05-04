Who Pays for Car Accident Injuries?

It is impossible to avoid accidents if you are a driver or you have to often drive. So if you are hurt because of an accident and it was not really your fault, what will you do? Who will cover your medical expenses? It will come to your mind sooner or later. At such moments, a settlement on personal injury is the best option.

A personal injury case going for a trial happens rarely. Because both drivers know whose fault resulted in the accident? Therefore, most of the time, the person at fault will cover your medical bills and also the cost for repair. But it is not always this simple.

Sometimes, the other party has insurance and he thinks that the insurance company will pay for the bills. He will ask you to talk to his insurance company but such things take a lot of your time and efforts. Settling with an insurance company often takes months or even years. It depends upon the time of your treatment too.

If your treatment time is one year, you won’t get the payment in installments from the insurance company. However, hospitals will ask you to pay them before starting the treatment. So it will become tricky and you might need a lawyer. Here comes the grillo.ca at your service. You can hire a lawyer for personal injuries be sure to visit their website. Whether it is a car accident, a slip, and trip at your workplace or any other personal injury. Their lawyers are best at it.

You might also ask them questions like;

Do the insurance companies automatically pay you?

If you have health insurance and you got hurt because of someone else’s mistake, then yes. Your insurance company will pay you for the treatment after going through the proves. However, if you have to get the payment from the insurance company of the other person, it might take some effort.

Furthermore, there are some rules for personal injuries.

1. Covering the ongoing cost for medical treatments

Although you can ask for the medical bills from the defendant but you cannot take them in installments. For example, you got into an accident and got some cuts and bruises. The defendant will pay you for that without any problem. Because he knows he is guilty and it just bruises so the bill won’t be too much.

On the other hand, if the accident resulted in breaking your bones, the case will become complex. Although the defendant is responsible to pay for the medical bills, he is not bound to do it in installments. Your treatment will take a longer time, probably a few months or even a year. It depends upon the severity of the accident. In this situation, you cannot force him to pay you on an ongoing basis.

If the matter goes to court and the defendant is found to be guilty, the law states that he has to pay for the damages. But it is written nowhere that he has to do it on an ongoing basis.

2. A “no-fault” situation accident

You can get a quick payment after a car accident but only if it happened in a “no-fault” state. This means that your car is insured and it also covers the medical cost. And they are bound to cover the expense irrespective of the party at fault. So you will ask your insurance company to pay for the medical and repair bills. They may pay all of the bills or some of them, depending upon the insurance you have.

Thus, it was your fault that resulted in the accident or it was the other party’s mistake, you will get paid quickly.

However, they will only pay the bill up to the limits in the “no-fault” state. If your bills exceed that amount, you cannot ask them for more. So if the bills exceed this limit, it means that you have suffered from quite a serious injury. So now, the party “at fault” is responsible for paying your bills. And this situation might take a while. So at first, you have to pay the bills by yourself.

3. Health insurance coverage

If the accident happens in a state that does not cover the no-fault insurance, the bills are on you. Either the bills accumulate or you pay them separately, it’s all on you. The only way out is having medical insurance. So if you have health insurance, you will ask the company for the bills.

However, they are also at a limit. So if your insurance is up to $5000, you have to cover the payment after that. The medical insurance will not pay a single penny after $5000.

4. In case of premises liability

Suppose you are walking down a road and there is construction going on. So while passing through the construction site, you slip from the slippery surface and fall down. In this case, you cannot blame the site manager or the building owner. However, you can ask them to pay the bill, if they have medical insurance, they might cover it.

But if there is no such medical insurance, you are responsible for treating your injuries. Moreover, if the payment exceeds the amount for the insurance, you have to pay the exceeding amount.

5. Work-related car accidents

If you are working as a driver for a company, you are doing your job. So while doing your job you get into an accident, you can ask for worker’s compensation. Most of the companies offer compensation for accidents. This usually covers all the medical cost because workers are not able to do so. Moreover, they do not have such high coverage insurances. So the company is responsible in such situations.

If the accident happened during working hours and while doing the work, it is not on you. Furthermore, if you have to travel to get the treatment, the cost of transportation will also be on the company.