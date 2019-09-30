Who Is The Best European Player In NFL History?

While the NFL is America’s Sport, the number of European fans that have become engrossed in the sport has been expanding with every passing season. For the 2019 campaign, there will be four more fixtures played in London, with Wembley and the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium playing host to two games each.

This popularity should be encouraged by the American fans, as the more popular the sport is, the better that the game will be, and healthier for it in the long-term too. The competition for places will increase since more European players would look to play the sport.

Morten Andersen

The Dane enjoyed a 25-year career and set a ton of all-time NFL records. These include most career field goals, games played and leading scorer. He scored 2,544 points over the 382 appearances that he made. He is always rightly among the discussions when people talk about the finest imports to the NFL. Throughout his career, he played for the New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons and the New York Giants. Andersen won two Golden Toe Awards; in 1986 and 1995, while he also entered the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame.

His sporting career began in Denmark as a long jumper. However, he almost switched to soccer as he was touted as a possible future national team player. However, after visiting the USA with his family, he started to pursue a career in American Football. It would seem that his decision has been vindicated after he won seven Pro Bowl selections and was in the NFL’s team of the decade for both the 1980s and 90s.

Ernie Stautner

Stautner is the only German player to have won the Super Bowl, and spent the entirety of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers following his draft after serving in the US military. Despite his diminutive stature, he was a feared opponent and ruthless on the field. He was reportedly also an avid gambler, and fans’ can take his fearsome approach to gamble on online casinos such as novibet. Once he retired, ex-teammates were quick to explain how Stautner would play through broken and fractured fingers just so that he could help the team.

The Steelers retired his number 70 jersey when he quit the game, and he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1969. Along with his remarkable playing career, he illustrated his knowledge of the game when he continued to coach. He led the Frankfurt Galaxy to World Bowl glory in 1995 before retiring from all forms of the game in 1997.

Osi Umenyiora

The defensive end was born in London, England with Nigerian heritage and he remains as only one of three British players to have won the Super Bowl; with another of those being Giants teammate Lawrence Tynes.

Umenyiora began his career playing high school football in Alabama before moving onto enjoy a stellar career at the New York Giants; where he made the Pro Bowl on two occasions. His efforts for the Giants were rewarded with the New York Giants Ring of Honor. After the Giants, he enjoyed one final season in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons before hanging up his boots. He has stayed in the game following his retirement and is commonly seen on British television raising the international profile of the sport.