Who Is Sofia Jamora?

Sofia Jamora is an Instagram model, swimwear model, and social media star who was born on May 6th, 1997 in Calabasas, CA. She received a major boost in popularity with appearing in Zayn Malik’s video “Let me” mostly because of her similarity with Zayn’s girlfriend GiGi Hadid.

This has led to her being signed by “Next Models” and “Freedom Models” agencies. With campaigns related to “LolliValfre”, bikini.com,  Bikini Luxe, and Forever 21 already under her belt, the young model is on her way to becoming a supermodel in the near future.

In 2014, she decided to launch her Instagram page and this was a turning point in her career. Her fashion and bikini related posts started gaining major traction. This translated to more endorsements from fashion and clothing brands.

